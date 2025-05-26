Minnesota Governor Signs Tribal Cannabis Compact Allowing Off-Reservation Dispensaries

As reported in the Cannabusiness Times, the compact signed this week allows the White Earth Nation to:

Purchase cannabis from state-licensed businesses to sell within or outside its tribally regulated land;

Sell cannabis grown or produced by a tribal enterprise or licensed tribal business to a state-licensed cannabis business; and

Deliver and transport cannabis outside of its tribally regulated land.

While tribal communities nationwide began tapping the gaming industry as an economic driver...cannabis has more recently become another avenue for financial sovereignty within the past decade.

