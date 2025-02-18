Q&A With House Of Puff: Redefining Cannabis Through Art And Culture

This article is part of a series spotlighting honorees of the Cannabis 50, our annual list of individuals, organizations, entertainers, and others who made a positive impact on the cannabis industry in the past year. View previous articles articles in the series here.

House of Puff is a women-owned, Latina-led brand transforming the cannabis landscape with stylish, design-forward products that blend art, fashion, and functionality. Based in New York City, the company champions a lifestyle where cannabis is seamlessly integrated into creativity and sophistication.

One of this year's Cannabis 50 honorees, we asked House of Puff Co-Founder and CEO Kristina Lopez about the evolution and innovation of the industry — and the exciting future of cannabis as an everyday luxury. Here are her responses:

What are your predictions for how the cannabis industry will evolve over the next year? What are you most excited about?

The cannabis industry is at a pivotal moment, especially here in New York, where the market is still finding its footing post-legalization. Over the next year, I predict we'll see a shift toward more consumer-focused products as brands work to demystify cannabis and meet demand for convenient, discreet options. We're likely to see innovation in form factors like low-dose edibles, beverages, and sprays' products that appeal to a broader audience beyond traditional consumers.

At House of Puff, we're most excited about being at the forefront of this evolution. As a New York-based brand, we have a unique opportunity to shape how cannabis integrates into people's everyday lives, from luxury lifestyle experiences to wellness routines. Products like our spritz and pre-rolls are designed with these new consumers in mind, and I'm excited to see how they resonate as the market matures.

What new innovations, trends, and products are you tracking and using or do you intend to use in your business?

At House of Puff, we're closely tracking trends that reflect the evolving preferences of modern cannabis consumers — particularly those looking for discretion, low-dose options, and elevated experiences. We've noticed a growing demand for products that fit seamlessly into a consumer's lifestyle, much like alcohol alternatives, and this is shaping our product strategy.

One innovation we're excited to leverage is the development of mimic water solubility technology, which allows for faster onset and more predictable dosing in cannabis products. Our spritz, for example, uses this approach to deliver a discreet and consistent experience, making it perfect for microdosing and social settings.

