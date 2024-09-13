In their latest for Thomson Reuters and Westlaw Today, Alexander Malyshev and Sarah Ganley update readers on the current status of the rescheduling process and the next steps.

On Aug. 27, the DEA announced that it will hold a hearing before an administrative law judge on the cannabis rescheduling proposal — a process that could take months, if not years, to complete. Despite growing support for rescheduling and legalization several challenges persist. Read the full article on Westlaw Today or click below to download.

