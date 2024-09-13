ARTICLE
13 September 2024

Update On The DEA's Efforts To Reschedule Cannabis: What You Need To Know

CL
Carter Ledyard & Milburn

Contributor

Carter Ledyard & Milburn logo
Carter Ledyard & Milburn is a New York-based law firm with a strong focus on litigation, corporate transactions, real estate, and trusts and estates. We have a ratio of partners to associates of about one to one, and provide personal, partner-level attention to all clients and matters, large and small. This forms part of our Partners for Your Business® commitment, together with the focus we place on providing counseling to help advance the business interests of our clients.
Explore Firm Details
In their latest for Thomson Reuters and Westlaw Today, Alexander Malyshev and Sarah Ganley update readers on the current status of the rescheduling process and the next steps.
United States Cannabis & Hemp
Photo of Alexander G. Malyshev
Photo of Sarah H. Ganley
Authors

In their latest for Thomson Reuters and Westlaw Today, Alexander Malyshev and Sarah Ganley update readers on the current status of the rescheduling process and the next steps.

On Aug. 27, the DEA announced that it will hold a hearing before an administrative law judge on the cannabis rescheduling proposal — a process that could take months, if not years, to complete. Despite growing support for rescheduling and legalization several challenges persist. Read the full article on Westlaw Today or click below to download.

Download Article

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alexander G. Malyshev
Alexander G. Malyshev
Photo of Sarah H. Ganley
Sarah H. Ganley
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More