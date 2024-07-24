ARTICLE
24 July 2024

Overwhelming Support For Rescheduling Or De-scheduling Cannabis In DEA Comments

DM
Contributor

The public comment period for the DEA's proposed rulemaking to reschedule cannabis from a Schedule I controlled substance to a Schedule III drug has ended.
United States Cannabis & Hemp
The public comment period for the DEA's proposed rulemaking to reschedule cannabis from a Schedule I controlled substance to a Schedule III drug has ended. Approximately 43,000 comments were submitted! As Headset reports, this is the most comments received in response to a DEA proposed rule, and the comments were overwhelmingly in favor of cannabis either being moved to Schedule III or being de-scheduled and fully legalized altogether. According to Headset, 9 out of 10 comments were in favor of removing cannabis from Schedule I, with 35% of commenters supporting rescheduling and 57% supporting de-scheduling. Of course, many of the proponents of de-scheduling would support rescheduling as opposed to leaving cannabis under Schedule I. In contrast, just 7% of commenters advocated no change.

