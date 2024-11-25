ARTICLE
25 November 2024

BBC Rip Off Britain – The Devastating Effect Of Probate Delays

J
Jurit LLP

Contributor

Jurit is a virtual law firm that provides flexible, client-focused legal services, reimagining traditional legal practices. Its consultancy model offers clients access to senior legal professionals on demand, combining technical excellence with cost efficiency. Jurit's global team, with experience across top law firms and in-house counsel roles, delivers commercial legal services that are agile, responsive, and tailored to clients' needs. The firm's virtual structure reduces operational costs, allowing it to offer high-quality services at competitive prices.

Jurit’s core values emphasize fairness, transparency, and a commitment to excellence. The firm focuses on building strong, long-term client relationships by understanding business objectives and providing insightful, practical legal solutions. Jurit's approach ensures that clients receive commercially astute, solution-driven support from a collaborative and accessible team, delivering value in both local and international contexts.

Probate delays, now affecting 65% more cases since 2021, significantly impact bereaved families. Partner Jo Summers TEP shares strategies on BBC's Rip Off Britain to mitigate delays, emphasizing professional legal advice and proactive estate planning solutions.
United Kingdom Family and Matrimonial
Photo of Jo Summers
Authors

Since 2021, there has been a 65% increase in probate taking more than a year to be granted, with people reporting endless telephone waiting times, issues with paperwork being misfiled, or worse, completely lost.

Sadly, this happens all too often and whilst most applications take around eight weeks to process, paper applications can take much longer. The Probate Registry says up to 16 weeks but if often takes considerably longer.

1548178a.jpg

Recently, Partner Jo Summers TEP spoke on BBC One's Rip Off Britain about the issue of probate delays which continues to have a devastating effect on bereaved families.

Jo, who is a partner in our Private Wealth & Tax team, discusses more about the probate process during the interview, and some of the ways to mitigate potential delays – from applying for a 'Grant on Credit' from HM Revenue & Customs if there are insufficient funds to pay the inheritance tax bill, to ownership of properties in joint names to avoid probate altogether.

1548178b.jpg

On the programme, hosted by Gloria Hunniford and Julia Somerville, Georgina Smith from Essex spoke about the lengthy, costly and emotionally draining effect of the wait for probate to be granted on her father's estate. It wasn't until 21 months after his death that she could even start the application for probate, following a host of delays and lost applications.
According to Jo, the best thing you can do when navigating the probate process is seek the advice of a qualified (and appropriately insured) lawyer who is a also a member of STEP – the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners.

Watch the full interview on BBC iPlayer – Series 16, episode 19 – (18m 30 secs)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

