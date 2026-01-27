Did You Miss? What's In A 'WhatsApp'? No Disposition Of A Beneficial Interest In Reid-Roberts v Mei-Lin [2026] EWHC 49 (CH)

Following the Court of Appeal's decision in Hudson v Hathway – in which Mr Hudson relinquished his beneficial interest in a co-owned property by email – I wondered if I should rethink my habit of signing off texts "Cxxx".

In Reid-Roberts, Cawson J considered whether a WhatsApp message could effect a disposition of a beneficial interest. The decision is a welcome one that provides clarity on the boundaries of s.53(1)(c).

The Background

Ms Lin and her husband (H) were divorcing. H sent WhatsApp messages of the following flavour:

"I suggest that the responsibility of taking care of the kids goes to u 100%, then I can sign over my share of southcote road to u ..."

H was made bankrupt. The Trustees sought to realise his share. Ms Lin argued H had disposed of his beneficial interest under s.53(1)(c) LPA 1925, prior to the bankruptcy, via his WhatsApp and email messages.

The Decision

𝟭. No Immediate Disposition: The Court held that the messages were negotiations, not an immediate divestment of interest given the following:

Unlike Hudson, divorce proceedings were on foot. This created an expectation that property dispositions would be finalised through the instructed solicitors.

Whilst technically possible for a WhatsApp message to have disposing intent, the informal medium pointed against such an intention.

H's proposals were conditional upon child arrangements and were not standalone dispositions. The terminology used (such as "sign over," "finish the paperwork") also pointed to a future transaction.

In contrast to Hudson – where the transferor had consistently disavowed his interest – H reneged on the proposal before any consensus was reached.

𝟮. The Signature: The key considerations in establishing whether a document has been "signed" for the purposes of s.53(1)(c) are:

The application of the name to the whole of the relevant document; and

The requirement for an authorising intent.

These requirements were lacking. There was no authenticating intent on the basis that the heading – which applied to all messages not just those relied upon and which had not been caused to appear by H – was incidental to the messages rather than being an integral part thereof.

The Takeaway

Intent vs. Medium: Whilst technically possible to relinquish a beneficial interest via WhatsApp, the informal nature of the medium weighs against finding the necessary dispositive intent.

The Signature: Whilst the definition of a signature remains expansive (potentially including auto-signatures and headers if the sender knows the message system will apply them – see [87]-[100]), a platform-generated header that appears incidentally does not suffice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.