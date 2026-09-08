One Minute With... Elizabeth Spencer, Tax Journal

Tax Counsel Elizabeth Spencer shares insights from her career in tax law, discussing her diverse practice spanning transactions, advisory work, and contentious matters at McDermott Will & Emery. She reflects on the evolving nature of tax legislation and offers perspective on building expertise in this dynamic field.

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Tax Counsel Elizabeth Spencer spoke with Tax Journal about her work at MDermott Will & Schulte, lessons from her career in tax and recent developments in UK tax policy.

Discussing what she has learned during her career, Elizabeth said, “Get comfortable with never feeling like you completely know all there is to know about tax.”

She also reflected on the variety of her practice, from transactions and advisory work to contentious matters, and discussed the opportunities that constantly evolving tax legislation can create for lawyers to develop expertise early in their careers.

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