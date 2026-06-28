Are Upfront Property Packs The Answer To Failed Transactions?

Following a recent government announcement – Read the BBC article – there is renewed discussion around whether providing more information at the outset of a residential transaction could reduce the number of sales that fall through.

At first glance, the idea is appealing. If buyers have access to key documentation earlier in the process, the logic goes that surprises are reduced and transactions should proceed more smoothly. However, in practice, the position is more nuanced.

In our experience, transactions fall through for any number of reasons, and often those reasons have little or nothing to do with the legal paperwork itself. A buyer’s financial position may change, a chain may collapse, or one party’s personal circumstances may alter unexpectedly. These “human factors” are often the decisive point of failure, rather than any inherent defect in title or missing document.

It is of course true that legal issues do arise, sometimes late in the process. But those issues are rarely obvious from a cursory review of documents. They tend to come to light only when a legal expert undertakes a detailed investigation—reviewing the title, raising enquiries and considering the wider context. Simply making papers available earlier, without that analysis, does not necessarily identify or resolve those risks. Similarly minimising the complexity of what will usually be the largest financial transaction in someone’s life is unwise.

There are also echoes here of a previous attempt at reform: Home Information Packs (HIPs).. While the intention behind HIPs was similar—to front-load information and improve efficiency—the reality was often quite different. Packs were frequently incomplete or poorly assembled, and rather than streamlining the process, they sometimes introduced further delay while deficiencies were corrected. Ultimately, they were abandoned.

There are clear similarities between those proposals and the current thinking. Any system that relies on upfront information risks repeating the same problems if the quality and reliability of that information cannot be assured.

That said, reform in the housing market is always worth careful consideration. If there are ways to improve certainty and reduce abortive costs, those will be welcomed by both buyers and sellers. Conversely there is of course the concern that entering into a binding agreement at an early-stage could cause a buyer some difficulty if for example they later discovered a problem with the property. Often when people are at the point of making an offer they also need to secure mortgage funding at that point. Lending availability can be affected by international events such as wars in far-off countries.

For now, our view is that whilst greater transparency at an early stage may assist in some cases, the role of proper legal scrutiny remains central. It is that process—rather than the mere existence of documents—that ultimately protects clients and ensures that risks are properly understood.

We will continue to monitor developments in this area with interest.