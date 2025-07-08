ARTICLE
8 July 2025

Work Highlights: Devonshires - Securitisation

D
Devonshires

Contributor

Devonshires logo

Based in the City of London for over 150 years, Devonshires is a leading practice providing high-quality, accessible and value-for-money services to domestic and international clients, including developers, local authorities, housing associations and financial services firms. The practice focuses on building strong, long-lasting relationships in order to achieve outstanding results based on practical advice. The foundation of its success is its commitment to people, both its own and those working for its clients. The firm ensures its staff have access to high-quality training and fosters ‘one to one’ connections between its solicitors and clients.

The firm acts on a broad range of matters including projects, property and real estate, securitisation, construction, housing management, commercial litigation, employment, banking, corporate work, and governance. The practice is a leader in social housing, including working on many development projects nationwide and helping to draft legislation.

Explore Firm Details
As we reflect on the previous financial year, the Devonshires Securitisation team wish to thank all their clients for their continued support and valued relationships. Here is a flavour of what we've been up to:
United Kingdom Real Estate and Construction
Devonshires &nbsp

As we reflect on the previous financial year, the Devonshires Securitisation team wish to thank all their clients for their continued support and valued relationships. Here is a flavour of what we've been up to:

1647676a.jpg

Acted for Abri and Octavia on all finance and property security aspects of their merger.

1647676b.jpg

Advised bpha on Refinancing work involving £530m loan facilities and related property securitisation involving circa 9,600 properties.

1647676c.jpg

Advised Broadacres on a £75m participation in the government backed Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme, administered by ARA Venn. This involved negotiating and advising on all property due diligence requirements in preparation for its deferred drawing.

1647676d.jpg

Acted for Melin Homes and Newport City Homes on their merger to form Tai Hedyn. The transaction included providing various reliance, top-up letters and new certificates of title covering 3,000 properties charged to three lenders; the transaction also included £60m of new funding.

1647676e.jpg

Advised London & Quadrant on the annual update to its EMTN programme, additional facilities with an existing bank lender and updating the sustainability metrics across L&Q's portfolio of bank lenders.

1647676f.jpg

Acted on their new £100m loan under the Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme. The transaction was the first deal since the AHGS was expanded to apply to the improvement of existing homes as well as the construction of new affordable units.

1647676g.jpg

Advised on the restructuring of £107m loan facilities together with a loan linked ISDA to facilitate hedging of the facilities.

1647676h.jpg

Advised on the £200m private placement issued to UK and North American investors alongside the refinancing of over £600m of loan facilities across four lenders.

1647676i.jpg

Acted on a number of transactions as part of their rolling programme of charging to the EMTN. This comprised of charging circa 3,200 units to secure just under £300m of funding.

1647676j.jpg

Advising on a private placement with Barings Bank, with an associated note issuance of £75m, and a new £150m facility agreement with ABN Amro, which involved full property due diligence on over 3,500 properties.

1647676k.jpg

Acted on their rolling charging programme involving circa 3,000 homes across circa 709 sites, the transfer of circa 7,000 homes from Sage Housing Limited to Sage Homes RP Limited and the sale of circa 3,000 shared ownership homes.

1647676l.jpg

Acted on the establishment of its £1 billion EMTN Programme, which was published on 18th June and the property charging work connected with this.

1647676m.jpg

Acted on the £254m funding package with three existing funders together with two new ones, providing various reliance and top-up letters covering 2,000 properties and new certificates of titles covering 2,400 properties across this funder group.

1647676o.jpg

Acted on the property security work required for the de-allocation of circa 8000 properties involving top-up due diligence on the properties remaining allocated to Lloyds and the re-allocation of circa 1000 properties to Principality Building Society with new Certificates of Title for these properties as a condition subsequent.

1647676p.jpg

Advised on the refinancing of an existing agreement with Lloyds and a new facility with Principality Building Society.

1647676q.jpg

Acted on a number of transactions as part of their refinancing programme which included charging to the Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme, HSBS, NatWest, Santander and Lloyds securing over £500M of funding.

1647676r.jpg

Advised the Association on their recent refinance which involved completion of full property due diligence on over 2,500 properties to facilitate restructuring of its £61m existing loan facilities and the negotiation of £87.5m new loan facilities.

1647676s.jpg

Undertaking all property due diligence on Your Housing's new £100m private placement with Just Retirement Limited, split across two different note issuances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Devonshires &nbsp
Devonshires  
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More