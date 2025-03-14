ARTICLE
14 March 2025

Planning And Infrastructure Bill – Key Takeaways

The UK government has introduced the Planning and Infrastructure Bill to accelerate the construction of 1.5 million homes and key infrastructure projects.
The UK government has introduced the Planning and Infrastructure Bill to accelerate the construction of 1.5 million homes and key infrastructure projects. Key aims include:

  • Streamlined Planning Decisions: A national scheme of delegation will speed up planning decisions, with mandatory training for committee members and local councils empowered to set planning fees to cover costs.
  • Nature Restoration Fund: Developers can meet environmental obligations more efficiently through pooled contributions, funding large-scale environmental improvements
  • Compulsory Purchase Reform: The process for acquiring land for public interest projects will be simplified, with compensation capped to prevent excessive payouts.
  • Strategic Planning: Spatial development strategies will align infrastructure and housing needs across multiple local authorities.
  • Faster Infrastructure Delivery: Streamlined consultation for National Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIP) and a single legal challenge limit for major projects.

Comment

The Bill aims to address long-standing planning delays and facilitate major development projects by aligning infrastructure and housing needs.

It remains to be seen whether these changes will result in a streamlined planning process which does not compromise environmental and community concerns.

Will the shift to strategic planning improve regional balance within the system or result in planning control being too heavily centralised?

The Bill has begun its journey in the House of Commons and its terms may be amended before it receives Royal Assent.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

