Episode #5 – Talking To Piotr Staniszewski: From Dungeons And Dragons To Data Centers And Construction / Planning (Podcast)

How do you best resolve a complicated project? Maybe it's as simple as to "step a little bit outside of your comfort zone and find out what lies there" and, most importantly, to "listen to our children." In this fifth episode, we get to know Piotr and his views on ESG—specifically how to incorporate it into data centers and construction/planning. Piotr shares with us what led him to becoming a real estate and construction lawyer, and how he approaches development projects and data centers in particular. He shares his experience on how the industry has been evolving, especially how ESG requirements are part of this process. "I think that the biggest challenge is understanding the zero emission target—that we can prepare the buildings we are building today to be carbon neutral in the future, as well as understanding what technological and organizational steps can be taken now with respect to both future and existing buildings."

About our guest

Piotr Staniszewski is a partner in Dentons' Warsaw office, a member of the Real Estate team and co-head of the Construction practice group. He focuses on real estate, corporate and commercial law. Experienced in advising domestic and international investors on the development and re-development of real properties in the retail, office, logistics and residential sectors, Piotr advises clients with respect to construction planning and permitting, on negotiation and enforcement of construction contracts as well as on lease projects and the construction aspects of forward-funding acquisitions of build-to-rent (BTR) projects in Poland. He also works closely with data center developers. With broad experience in real estate investment transactions and lease projects—including office and industrial investments and shopping mall developments—Piotr serves on the board of the Polish Council of Shopping Centers and supports its member companies (landlords and asset managers) in the rapidly changing legal environment.

Find out more about the book

This book provides an overview of how to reflect ESG topics and regulations in property contracts. It describes the general principles of ESG and ESG regulation for contract drafting and then reviews their implementation in specific types of contracts. In addition, the authors address specific issues relating to different types of property use such as office, retail, logistics, hospitality and data centers. The work focuses on the ESG EU standard so that the content can be transferred for the work in different EU countries. The book thus supports practitioners in compiling their personal toolkit for use in individual cases.

Learn more about our book

