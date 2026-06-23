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23 June 2026

UK Announces Social Media Ban For Under-16s

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The UK government has announced plans to ban under-16s from accessing major social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, YouTube and X, as part of wider efforts to enhance online safety for children.

The proposed measures, due to take effect next year, will require platforms to implement robust age-assurance measures and will introduce restrictions on features such as livestreaming, communication from strangers and certain AI chatbot functionalities. The announcement follows similar legislative developments in Australia and proposals across Europe.

BCL Partner Julian Hayes examines the legal and practical challenges associated with the proposals, including questions around enforcement, digital resilience, privacy and the broader implications for young people's engagement with the online world.

To read more about the topic, click the publications below:

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