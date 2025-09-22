ARTICLE
What Compliance Leaders Need To Know (And Do) About AMLA's Priorities And Work Program 2025

The Frankfurt-headquartered European Anti-Money Laundering Authority ("AMLA"), formally known as the Authority for Anti-Money Laundering ("AML") and Countering the Financing of Terrorism ("CTF"), represents the EU's most ambitious initiative to date in the fight against financial crime. AMLA was established on 26 June 2024 and is expected to become fully operational by 2028.

However, according to Bruna Szego, AMLA's inaugural Chair, the authority is already taking an active role. Its 2025 Work Program clearly intends to shape supervision and enforcement from the outset. As several regulatory leaders have publicly noted, enforcement measures are not a distant prospect but are on the horizon.

AMLA's establishment comes at a time of escalating regulatory complexity and geopolitical uncertainty. Insights from our 2025 Global Risk Survey, which reflects the views of more than 1,000 compliance leaders, underscore the stakes: 63% of European compliance leaders expect financial crime to increase in the following year. Yet, fewer than half consider their technology effective for risk detection, and only about 44% feel 'very prepared' to meet emerging regulatory demands.

This Whitepaper offers practical guidance for compliance leaders of banks and other regulated entities on recalibrating compliance frameworks, strengthening organizational resilience, and positioning for success under AMLA's evolving supervisory regime.

