Episode #3 – Talking To Christel Dumont – Data Is The New Oil (Podcast)

It is almost impossible to talk about ESG without mentioning the importance of data. Christel Dumont authored the chapter "How to deal with data?" in the book "Implementing ESG into Real Estate Contracts". In this third episode, we get to know Christel and her views on ESG, real estate and data.

Christel Dumont is a senior counsel in Dentons' Real Estate practice in Luxembourg. Having assisted domestic and international companies on complex and major local real estate transactions, Christel focuses on acquisitions, leasing, asset management issues, property management, building renovations, environmental matters, emphyteutic leases, mechanics' lien claims, lessor/tenant or construction disputes, and real estate security packages. In addition, Christel regularly advises clients on contract law, due diligence, data protection and regulatory matters. She has capabilities in drafting and negotiating numerous types of agreements (such as sale and purchase agreements, distribution agreements, lease agreements, termination agreements, employment contracts, etc.)

This book provides an overview of how to reflect ESG topics and regulations in property contracts. It describes the general principles of ESG and ESG regulation for contract drafting and then reviews their implementation in specific types of contracts. In addition, the authors address specific issues relating to different types of property use such as office, retail, logistics, hospitality and data centers. The work focuses on the ESG EU standard so that the content can be transferred for the work in different EU countries. The book thus supports practitioners in compiling their personal toolkit for use in individual cases.

