BRCGS Issue 8 - An evolution
BRCGS issue 8 is an evolution from previous versions of the standard, but Issue 8 has introduced a number of significant changes. The new format places even greater emphasis on commitment from both the management and senior teams to demonstrate they are fully committed to the implementation of the standard as well as to processes that facilitate continual monitoring and improvement of food safety. Furthermore, the BRC's focus of attention is on:
- Expanding the requirements for environmental monitoring to reflect the increasing importance of this technique
- Encouraging sites to further develop systems for security and food defence
- Adding clarity to the requirements for high-risk, high-care and ambient high-care production risk zones
- Providing greater clarity for sites manufacturing pet food
- Ensuring global applicability and bench-marking to the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI)
The addition of clause 1.1.6 may appear to be yet another 'To do' on the ever lengthening list of the management teams' tasks, when in fact it should be viewed as an invaluable resource to assist the team to monitor and improve all aspects of product safety, quality, legality and the overall integrity of the organisation.
Clause 1.1.6 - Implementing a confidential reporting system to enable staff to report concerns
Implementing such a system should not be an onerous task. As you can see from the words of one of our new clients, Safecall's support and guidance makes the introduction of a confidential service seamless and without interruption to your business:
"New BRC Global Standards for Food Safety meant
that I required an external whistleblowing hotline for my business,
quickly. Extenuating circumstances meant that I needed something
implemented within a couple of days, Safecall understood this and
went above and beyond to get me up and running within 30 minutes of
signing the contract. The service was clearly explained to me and
it fits my needs exactly. The on-boarding process was simple,
smooth and thorough. The Safecall team were able to customise their
resources with our branding so that we had posters and web
reporting available to our employees within minutes of our call
ending. It's great that I was able to source and implement a
solution so swiftly and in which I have such
confidence"
Head of Technical, Fresh Produce Supplier
Root Cause Analysis clause 3.7.3
Root Cause Analysis formed part of versions 6 & 7, but very little detail or definition of how, why, and where to perform it. BRCGS Issue 8 gives greater clarity by defining that, as a minimum, root cause analysis needs to be used to implement on-going improvements and to prevent recurrence of non-conformities. Again the Safecall confidential reporting service will prove to be an essential source of information by providing metrics to help you identify trends in all areas of non-conformity or when non-conformity places the safety, legality, or quality of a product at risk.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.