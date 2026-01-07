Enforcement Of Play Claims From Austria To Malta (Podcast)

- in European Union
In the second episode of WH Talks, and the first in our Disputes Insights Series, we examine the surge of player claims from Austria to Malta over the past two years and why they are now in decline.
Davinia Cutajar, Partner at WH Partners, sits down with Nicole Daniel, Partner at DLA Piper Austria, to discuss why hundreds of Austrian players attempted to enforce judgments against Maltese-licensed operators, and the implications for operators handling international player claims.
