ARTICLE
4 February 2026

New Edition Of The Nice Classification (13th Edition, Effective From 2026)

L
Legalmax

Contributor

Legalmax logo
Founded in 2003, Legalmax Law Firm is recognized as one of the leading law firms specializing in intellectual property law in Central Asia and Russian-speaking countries. Legalmax is represented by its own offices in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, and partner offices in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan. Legalmax offers wide range of legal services on prosecution and protection of IP rights through enforcement procedures in all areas of IP infringement. Legalmax is also known for its contribution to the law-making activity in IP sphere and participation in creation of the most important precedents in judicial practice of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan
Explore Firm Details
As of 2026, the 13th edition of the Nice Classification is applied, introducing significant changes to the allocation of certain goods and services among classes.
Kazakhstan Intellectual Property
Alsu Shaygardanova
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Alsu Shaygardanova’s articles from Legalmax are most popular:
  • in Asia
Legalmax are most popular:
  • within Technology topic(s)

As of 2026, the 13th edition of the Nice Classification is applied, introducing significant changes to the allocation of certain goods and services among classes. These amendments are aimed at ensuring more accurate classification based on the purpose of goods and services and directly affect the preparation of new trademark applications.

Key Changes in the Classification of Goods

Goods

Previous class

New class

Comment

Eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses

Class 9

Class 10

Considered medical devices

Emergency and rescue vehicles

Class 9

Class 12

All vehicles are consolidated in a single class

Electrically heated clothing

Class 11

Class 25

Primarily regarded as clothing

Essential oils

Class 3

Depends on purpose

See below

Yoga items (blocks, gloves, etc.)

Various classes

Classes 25 and 28

Classified according to the nature of the goods

Essential oils are now classified according to their intended purpose:

Purpose

Class

Cosmetic / perfumery

Class 3

Medical / aromatherapy

Class 5

Industrial

Class 1

Food (flavourings)

Class 30

New and Updated Goods

  • Life jackets for pets — Class 9
  • Wallcoverings made of artificial plants — Class 27
  • Stress balls — Class 28

Key Changes in the Classification of Services

Service

Class

Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AI-as-a-Service)

Class 42

Airport VIP lounge services

Class 43

Notarial services

Class 45

“Rage rooms” / “smash rooms” (entertainment facilities)

Class 41

Practical Implications

  • Previously registered trademarks do not require reclassification
  • During the transitional period, when conducting searches for identical or similar trademarks, it is necessary to review both the former and the new classes
  • The class number has an administrative function — the decisive factor is the actual list of goods and services

These changes apply to new trademark applications filed in the CIS countries. The use of an incorrect class or outdated wording in the list of goods and services may result in examination queries and longer application processing times.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Alsu Shaygardanova
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More