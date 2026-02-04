New Edition Of The Nice Classification (13th Edition, Effective From 2026)

- in Asia
As of 2026, the 13th edition of the Nice Classification is applied, introducing significant changes to the allocation of certain goods and services among classes. These amendments are aimed at ensuring more accurate classification based on the purpose of goods and services and directly affect the preparation of new trademark applications.
Key Changes in the Classification of Goods
|
Goods
|
Previous class
|
New class
|
Comment
|
Eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses
|
Class 9
|
Class 10
|
Considered medical devices
|
Emergency and rescue vehicles
|
Class 9
|
Class 12
|
All vehicles are consolidated in a single class
|
Electrically heated clothing
|
Class 11
|
Class 25
|
Primarily regarded as clothing
|
Essential oils
|
Class 3
|
Depends on purpose
|
See below
|
Yoga items (blocks, gloves, etc.)
|
Various classes
|
Classes 25 and 28
|
Classified according to the nature of the goods
Essential oils are now classified according to their intended purpose:
|
Purpose
|
Class
|
Cosmetic / perfumery
|
Class 3
|
Medical / aromatherapy
|
Class 5
|
Industrial
|
Class 1
|
Food (flavourings)
|
Class 30
New and Updated Goods
- Life jackets for pets — Class 9
- Wallcoverings made of artificial plants — Class 27
- Stress balls — Class 28
Key Changes in the Classification of Services
|
Service
|
Class
|
Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AI-as-a-Service)
|
Class 42
|
Airport VIP lounge services
|
Class 43
|
Notarial services
|
Class 45
|
“Rage rooms” / “smash rooms” (entertainment facilities)
|
Class 41
Practical Implications
- Previously registered trademarks do not require reclassification
- During the transitional period, when conducting searches for identical or similar trademarks, it is necessary to review both the former and the new classes
- The class number has an administrative function — the decisive factor is the actual list of goods and services
These changes apply to new trademark applications filed in the CIS countries. The use of an incorrect class or outdated wording in the list of goods and services may result in examination queries and longer application processing times.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.