New Edition Of The Nice Classification (13th Edition, Effective From 2026)

As of 2026, the 13th edition of the Nice Classification is applied, introducing significant changes to the allocation of certain goods and services among classes.

Key Changes in the Classification of Goods

Goods Previous class New class Comment Eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses Class 9 Class 10 Considered medical devices Emergency and rescue vehicles Class 9 Class 12 All vehicles are consolidated in a single class Electrically heated clothing Class 11 Class 25 Primarily regarded as clothing Essential oils Class 3 Depends on purpose See below Yoga items (blocks, gloves, etc.) Various classes Classes 25 and 28 Classified according to the nature of the goods

Essential oils are now classified according to their intended purpose:

Purpose Class Cosmetic / perfumery Class 3 Medical / aromatherapy Class 5 Industrial Class 1 Food (flavourings) Class 30

New and Updated Goods

Life jackets for pets — Class 9

Wallcoverings made of artificial plants — Class 27

Stress balls — Class 28

Key Changes in the Classification of Services

Service Class Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AI-as-a-Service) Class 42 Airport VIP lounge services Class 43 Notarial services Class 45 “Rage rooms” / “smash rooms” (entertainment facilities) Class 41

Practical Implications

Previously registered trademarks do not require reclassification

During the transitional period, when conducting searches for identical or similar trademarks, it is necessary to review both the former and the new classes

The class number has an administrative function — the decisive factor is the actual list of goods and services

These changes apply to new trademark applications filed in the CIS countries. The use of an incorrect class or outdated wording in the list of goods and services may result in examination queries and longer application processing times.

