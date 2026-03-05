Thailand Entry Playbook (Part II) BOI, IEAT And EEC Incentives And Privileges Demystified

In Part I, we introduced the basic regulatory gates that shape market entry into Thailand — in particular, the Foreign Business Act B.E. 2542 (1999) (FBA) and foreign landholding restrictions. In this second installment, we shift the focus to the incentive side of the equation: the benefits, privileges and schemes offered by the Board of Investment (BOI), the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). These regimes are not merely "nice to have" — for many projects, they are the practical pathway through which foreign investors secure the right to operate with majority or full foreign ownership, hold land and access meaningful tax relief.

1. How Thailand promotes foreign investment

Thailand's principal apparatus for promoting foreign investment consists mainly of the BOI and the IEAT. Investment promotion is driven primarily by the nature of the proposed project — what the investor intends to do — and, in certain cases, by where it will be located.

The BOI, operating under the Office of the Prime Minister, evaluates investment applications and issues promotion certificates for specific projects and activities (not for companies generally). A single company may hold multiple certificates for different projects. The current strategic framework (2023–2027) prioritizes three pillars: innovation and technology-driven industries, inclusive growth addressing regional inequality and sustainable development. Beyond the BOI, incentives are also available through the EEC Office for investments in the designated EEC provinces and through the IEAT for projects located in industrial estates throughout Thailand.

As explored in more detail below, investment promotion often carries with it the right to operate and own land as a foreign majority-owned (or fully foreign-owned) entity. But equally important, BOI promotion can ease foreign employment restrictions and provide meaningful tax relief — most notably, corporate income tax exemptions of varying duration — as well as non-tax benefits such as import duty exemptions on machinery and raw materials.

2. BOI promotion: useful but often misunderstood

2.1 Quick clarification

BOI promotion is sometimes discussed as if it were a general "license to be foreign owned." This is a misconception. Two points are worth stressing:

(A) BOI promotion is policy-driven and project-based. Promotion depends on BOI policy at the time and the facts of the proposed project. Eligibility is assessed case-by-case; the same investor can receive different outcomes for different projects. Where an investor acquires a company with an existing promoted project, careful structuring and analysis is required beforehand to ensure the investor will enjoy the privileges as intended, especially if the target company will undertake new projects.

(B BOI promotion (including foreign ownership privileges) does not automatically override sector-specific licensing and foreign ownership conditions.A promoted project may still require operational licenses that are sensitive to nationality/shareholding (e.g., certain logistics/transport licenses), and those licensing rules can become the binding constraint.

Also, BOI promotion is not always about FBA compliance. A project can be promoted mainly for tax/customs incentives, and not every promoted project receives full foreign ownership privileges; conversely, some promoted activities can still carry policy-driven nationality restrictions.1

2.2 Groups/classes of promoted activities and incentives

The BOI updates its activity list and criteria periodically. In practice, eligible activities are grouped into six categories — ranging from the highest-priority A1+ to the non-tax-only Group B — which largely determine the mix and duration of tax privileges. The classification logic is intuitive: activities that Thailand considers strategically important — those involving deep technology, innovation or knowledge creation — attract the most generous incentives, including longer corporate income tax (CIT) exemption periods and more generous relief structures. Activities further down the priority scale receive progressively shorter tax holidays or non-tax benefits only. Merit-based measures can extend the base entitlement for projects that commit to R&D, technology transfer or human resource development — but the interaction between base incentives, merit extensions and statutory caps is far from straightforward. Likewise, the classification of a given project is not always obvious: activities can straddle categories, and the BOI's periodic updates to its activity list mean that the applicable group — and therefore the available incentives — can shift between the time an investor begins planning and the time an application is filed. For example, data center projects may qualify for different tiers of BOI incentives depending on whether the facility meets specified energy efficiency criteria (measured by Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) under applicable BOI announcements). The difference in classification can materially affect the duration and scope of available CIT relief. Project-specific analysis is always strongly advised.

Adding further complexity, the BOI framework is not the only source of CIT relief. The National Competitiveness Enhancement for Targeted Industries Act B.E. 2560 (2017) provides a separate track of CIT incentives and subsidies for high-impact projects in designated targeted industries. This regime operates alongside — and in certain respects replaces rather than supplements — the standard BOI tax privileges, while non-tax BOI benefits continue to apply. Understanding which track applies, and how they interact, is critical to accurate incentive modeling.

2.3 Tax incentives by category

The tax incentives available under BOI promotion are comprehensive and can be substantial. The flagship benefit is the CIT exemption — a tax holiday on net profits from the promoted activity — but the package can also include import duty relief on machinery and raw materials, R&D-related exemptions and various additional deductions and allowances. Each incentive carries its own eligibility criteria, conditions and caps; the details vary by activity group and project scope, and the interaction between them warrants careful structuring.

2.4 Non-Tax Incentives

Beyond tax benefits, BOI promotion provides non-tax advantages that are often equally important to foreign investors — and in some cases are the primary reason for seeking promotion. These include facilitated visa and work permit processing for foreign personnel (with relaxed foreign-to-Thai staffing requirements), the possibility of land ownership by a foreign majority-owned company for the promoted project, streamlined customs procedures and extended machinery import windows. Each benefit is subject to its own conditions and compliance requirements.

2.5 Two special types of promoted entities

Two special promoted activities/entities are noteworthy because they serve significant strategic purpose for multinational corporations: TISO and IBC. While both can be structured to achieve full foreign ownership and certain non-tax benefits, they serve distinct purposes and carry different substance requirements.

TISO (Trade and Investment Support Office) is designed for operational support services — e.g., machinery distribution, after-sales technical support, engineering and calibration services — and can serve external customers. It is commonly used by industrial groups that need a Thai platform to deploy engineers and provide technical services under full foreign ownership. TISO's value lies in non-tax privileges: full foreign ownership, one-stop visa/work permit processing through One Start One Stop Investment Center and often benefits from streamlined customs treatment for machinery and equipment imports under BOI-facilitated procedures.

(Trade and Investment Support Office) is designed for operational support services — e.g., machinery distribution, after-sales technical support, engineering and calibration services — and can serve external customers. It is commonly used by industrial groups that need a Thai platform to deploy engineers and provide technical services under full foreign ownership. TISO's value lies in non-tax privileges: full foreign ownership, one-stop visa/work permit processing through One Start One Stop Investment Center and often benefits from streamlined customs treatment for machinery and equipment imports under BOI-facilitated procedures. IBC (International Business Center) is designed for regional headquarters and shared-service functions — coordination, treasury, HR, IT and business development — primarily serving affiliated companies. It carries higher substance requirements than TISO and in return, IBC offers a distinctive incentive structure that includes reduced CIT rates on qualifying service income from associated enterprises, tiered by the scale of the company's qualifying expenses in Thailand and a preferential personal income tax rate for eligible expatriate employees.

In short: for a foreign machinery manufacturer establishing a service center that generates revenue from customer contracts, TISO is the appropriate vehicle. For a technology company establishing a regional headquarters to coordinate Southeast Asian operations, IBC is the fit.

3. Location-based incentives

While the BOI also administers certain location-based incentives — and Thailand's area-based incentive landscape is rather fragmented and far from harmonized, with overlapping authorities sometimes offering parallel privileges for the same location — we discuss below three distinct schemes that deserve particular attention.

3.1IEAT

The IEAT operates as a state enterprise under the Ministry of Industry and manages industrial estates throughout Thailand and administers special privileges that are distinct from and complementary to BOI promotion. This distinction matters because key benefits — especially landholding permissions within the estate/free zone (where granted) and Free Zone customs treatment — derive from IEAT status and can apply independently of BOI promotion. For qualifying foreign owned industrial/commercial companies, the IEAT may permit land ownership within an industrial estate/free zone for business operation, subject to conditions (including disposal requirements if the business ceases to operate), and the specific legal basis and scope of permission varies by estate and zone status.

One of the IEAT's biggest draws is execution speed and administrative convenience: within an IEAT industrial estate, the IEAT effectively operates a single-window regime, and the IEAT governor and authorized officers can facilitate and, in certain cases, directly issue a range of operating permits such as factory-related approvals. In practice, industrial estate operators usually provide hands-on facilitation with permitting, utilities and site readiness, which removes much of the day-to-day coordination burden that would otherwise fall on the investor.

IEAT industrial estates include designated "Free Zones" that provide extraordinary customs benefits: goods within a Free Zone receive treatment that can materially affect the timing and incidence of import duties, VAT and excise taxes. For businesses with high-value inventories or regional distribution operations, the cash-flow implications of Free Zone status can be significant — but the applicable rules depend on the nature of the operation and whether goods are destined for re-export or domestic sale.

3.2 The EEC: The Innovation Catalyst

The EEC represents Thailand's flagship development zone under the Eastern Special Development Zone Act, covering Chachoengsao, Chonburi and Rayong. It combines targeted industry promotion, major infrastructure and additional location-based incentive measures and facilitation (often delivered through BOI/EEC mechanisms).

For BOI-promoted projects that also meet EEC location/criteria, additional incentives may apply on top of standard BOI privileges — but the form and extent of these additional benefits depend on the activity group and applicable criteria. As a practical note, for multinational groups within scope of the OECD Pillar Two global minimum tax (effective in Thailand January 1, 2025), CIT holidays may be partially offset by top-up tax mechanics. Incentive modeling at the consolidated group level is advisable early in the structuring process.

3.3 Special Economic Zones (SEZs)

Thailand's Special Economic Development Zones (SEZs) are designated border areas intended to facilitate cross‑border trade, logistics and investment. The SEZ framework is implemented primarily through BOI investment promotion measures applicable to special border economic zones. Ten border provinces have been designated as SEZs, spanning Thailand's borders with Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Malaysia.2 Eligibility is not automatic. Projects must still qualify for BOI promotion and meet SEZ-specific criteria.

The incentive frameworks surveyed in this installment — BOI promotion, IEAT privileges and EEC-specific measures — form the practical toolkit through which most foreign investment projects in Thailand are structured. They interact with, and in many cases override, the regulatory constraints discussed in Part I. But as this overview illustrates, these regimes are layered, interacting and subject to conditions that vary by project, activity and location. Getting the structure right at the outset matters. Restructuring an incentive framework after implementation is difficult and expensive — and in some cases, the original misstep cannot be fully unwound.

Footnotes

1. A notable example is the recent tightening of foreign ownership restriction/permission for operators of industrial parks. Previously, BOI promotion for this type of business permits foreign ownership. Now, promoted operators need to have at least 51% Thai ownership.

2. Designated SEZ provinces: Tak, Mukdahan, Sa Kaeo, Trat, Songkhla, Chiang Rai, Nong Khai, Nakhon Phanom, Kanchanaburi and Narathiwat. Note that the EEC is a separate, statute‑based investment area with its own governance and incentive architecture; other initiatives sometimes described as 'economic corridors' (e.g., NEC/NeEC/CWEC) should be treated as planning/infrastructure initiatives unless a primary source confirms specific incentive measures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.