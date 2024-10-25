Economic Impact Of Taxes On Edible Oils In Egypt

Edible oils in Egypt play a vital role in the daily diet, being essential for cooking and the production of various food products, making them indispensable.

Andersen in Egypt is offering comprehensive and varied legal and tax services to companies and individuals, in addition to financial advisory services licensed by the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority (License No. 47), through our team of 9 partners and more than 70 of the top lawyers and consultants.

Edible oils in Egypt play a vital role in the daily diet, being essential for cooking and the production of various food products, making them indispensable. Egypt heavily relies on imports of vegetable oils, such as palm oil, soybean oil, and sunflower oil, due to limited local production.

Tax impact on Food Product Prices

The imposition of taxes and customs duties increases the final cost of oils consumed domestically, which could, in turn, affect the prices of other food products that depend on these oils.

Some companies enhance production efficiency to mitigate the impact of taxes on their final prices. However, consumers often bear the burden of rising prices, especially amidst high inflation rates.

Economic and Social Implications:

Imposing taxes can indirectly affect food security in the country by increasing food costs for consumers.

One potential solution is to boost domestic production of oilseed crops, such as sunflower and corn, to reduce reliance on imports. This could ease pressure on the balance of payments and strengthen food security.

Taxes on Edible Oils:

As part of fiscal policies, several taxes are imposed on oils used for food, including value-added tax (VAT) and customs duties on imports, to support the national budget and encourage certain local industries.

Value-Added Tax (VAT) for Edible Oils

VAT is levied on many food products, including oils. However, the applicable rate varies based on the type of oil:

Some essential oils (such as crude vegetable oils) may be exempted from VAT or taxed at a reduced rate compared to processed oils, which may be subject to the standard 14% VAT rate.

VAT Treatment by Types of Oil

1. Edible Oils:

Unmixed Crude Oil: Refined and sold without being subject to either VAT or Table Tax.

Refined and sold without being subject to either VAT or Table Tax. Mixed Crude Oil: Refined and subject to a 0.5% Table Tax. However, the company is not entitled to offset the Table Tax previously paid on the mixed crude oil.

2. Animal Oils:

These oils include animal or vegetable fats used for food, which may be partially or fully hydrogenated, frozen, purified by any other method, or refined. They are subject to a 0.5% Table Tax, and companies cannot offset the Table Tax previously paid on animal oils.

3. Bulk Oils:

Companies must define the quantity of bulk oil produced, as it differs from crude oil in terms of refining, blending, and tax treatment.

Correct Tax Treatment of Bulk Oil:

Edible Bulk Oil: When sold to food companies (for food purposes), edible bulk oil should not have VAT included in the sale price. The selling company must obtain documents confirming that the purchasing company engages in food-related activities.

When sold to food companies (for food purposes), edible bulk oil should not have VAT included in the sale price. The selling company must obtain documents confirming that the purchasing company engages in food-related activities. Industrial Bulk Oil: When sold to non-food companies (for non-food industrial purposes), non-edible bulk oil must include VAT in the sale price to ensure compliance with the provisions of Law No. 67 of 2016, as the selling company is responsible for remitting the VAT to the Egyptian Tax Authority.

Challenges Facing Edible Oil Companies in Egypt and Solutions

The legislator has assigned a Table Tax rate on oils used for food purposes (including oils and vegetable butter), considering that these are essential economic goods for citizens. At the same time, oil-producing companies are required to document the use of these oils for food purposes only when selling to other companies.

If the oils are used for non-food purposes, the oils sold will be subject to the general tax rate. However, the producing company does not have control over the operations of other companies and cannot ensure the intended use of the oils unless there is shared ownership between the entities.

Oil-producing companies face the burden of ensuring that other companies use their products appropriately. Relying on a commercial registry alone to verify the client's activity before the sale may not be sufficient to guarantee that the oils are used for food purposes. Since the oil business is not service-based and does not require after-sales services, companies face challenges in obtaining certificates from other companies confirming that the oils are used for food or chemical purposes. Many companies do not comply with providing such certificates, and oil producers have no means of monitoring the end-use of their products post-sale.

To overcome these challenges, companies must adopt a multi-faceted approach that considers all aspects surrounding their activities. By proactively addressing potential tax risks before they arise, companies can enhance their tax and financial positions.

Conclusion

Balancing the imposition of taxes to boost public revenue with minimizing the financial burden on consumers presents an ongoing challenge. Careful measures are necessary to mitigate negative impacts, especially in difficult economic conditions, to ensure market stability and food security. Understanding the tax implications specific to the industry ensures business continuity, mitigates risks, and improves liquidity. This is particularly crucial for oil companies given the significant scale of their operations, revenue, and assets, as edible oils are used daily by most food companies, restaurants, cafes, and households in Egypt.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.