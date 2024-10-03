UAE Corporate Tax: Key Obligations And Compliance Strategies For Businesses

The UAE's corporate tax regime requires businesses to register with the Federal Tax Authority and assess their profits for tax liability.

BSA is a full-service law firm headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with 9 offices across the region. We are deeply rooted in the region, offering a competitive advantage to clients seeking advice that works in the real world and is truly in tune with the market. We have rights of audience in every country where we have an office, means that we can litigate all the way from the boardroom to the courtroom.

The UAE's corporate tax regime requires businesses to register with the Federal Tax Authority and assess their profits for tax liability. Ensuring full compliance with tax regulations is crucial to avoid penalties and legal disputes, especially as the tax landscape continues to evolve.

1. What are the key legal implications and obligations for businesses under the UAE's corporate tax regime?

The UAE's corporate tax regime mandates businesses being conducted in and from the UAE, whether in their capacity as juridical or natural persons, to register with the Federal Tax Authority and assess their profits for tax liability. Businesses must remain aware of the requirements laid out by the law, whether in terms of registration, filing, maintenance of documents and paying the due taxes.

2. How can businesses ensure they are fully compliant with the tax regulations and avoid potential penalties or legal disputes?

To ensure compliance with UAE corporate tax regulations and avoid penalties, businesses must take several key steps. First, they should determine their tax obligations under Federal Decree-Law No. 47 of 2022, including identifying whether they are taxable persons and calculating taxable income accordingly. Registration with the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) is mandatory, and accurate financial records must be maintained following internationally accepted accounting standards like IFRS.

Timely filing of tax returns is essential, with deadlines set at nine months after the financial year-end. Businesses must also comply with transfer pricing rules, ensuring related-party transactions meet the arm's length standard and documenting these appropriately. For entities eligible for tax exemptions (e.g., Free Zone Persons, public benefit entities), it's critical to meet and maintain exemption conditions, as non-compliance can result in loss of exempt status.

Staying updated on legislative changes and FTA guidelines is important, as the regulatory environment may evolve. Lastly, utilizing tax consultants to perform regular compliance checks can help minimize the risk of errors or omissions that might lead to penalties. Businesses are also encouraged to remain up to date with the countries' latest legislation concerning VAT, Excise and Corporate Tax, as the landscape is still evolving, and we are witnessing material change in the law every other month.

3. What are the recommended strategies for family businesses to restructure or optimize their operations in light of the new tax rules?

Family businesses should take advantage of the available reliefs under the newly introduced Corporate Tax law. The law itself makes available several reliefs that family businesses might benefit from such as:

Small Business Relief: This relief is available to small businesses in the UAE which reduces the tax and compliance obligations when the revenue of the taxable person is below or equal to 3 million Dirhams.

Tax Loss Relief: allows taxable persons to carry-forward tax losses and offset them against future taxable income. This allows companies to offset up to 75% of the taxable income in any given tax period.

Business Restructuring relief: This relief allows businesses to stay the corporate tax liabilities arising out of a business restructure, when a business or part of it is staked for differing ownership.

Transfer within a Qualifying Group: Subject to certain conditions, this relief allows for businesses within the same Tax Group, to benefit from moving assets and liabilities amongst the group without triggering any tax considerations.

4. Are there any specific industry sectors or business models that may face unique legal challenges due to the corporate tax implementation?

Yes, certain industry sectors or business models may face unique legal challenges due to corporate tax implementation in the UAE. Sectors with complex revenue models, such as digital businesses dealing with digital assets and cryptocurrencies, Free Zone Entities, Extractive and Non-Extractive Natural Resource Businesses and Non-resident Entities with UAE Nexus.

These industries often have different rules for income recognition, cross-border transactions, and exemptions, which can complicate compliance. Companies with international operations or significant offshore investments must also navigate transfer pricing regulations and ensure their global operations align with UAE tax obligations. Understanding the nuances of tax laws in specific sectors will be critical in avoiding disputes and penalties. Moreover, we at BSA Law, have seen a rise in interest from free zone companies to obtain Qualifying Free Zone Person Status, as the latter can qualify said entities for a 0% tax rate on certain income generated by certain activities.

Each of these sectors or business models must carefully navigate the new tax landscape, ensuring compliance with specific exemptions and conditions to avoid unnecessary tax liabilities.

5. Additional Information

As the corporate tax regime evolves, businesses should stay informed of any changes or updates issued by the FTA. Regular engagement with legal professionals will ensure they remain compliant. Moreover, businesses should be aware that the introduction of corporate tax could pave the way for more robust enforcement of tax laws, making compliance a top priority for avoiding costly legal disputes and fines.

This article was originally published by Arabian Business

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.