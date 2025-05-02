ARTICLE
2 May 2025

Vietnam's National Power Development Plan For Coal-Fired Plants

Vietnam Energy and Natural Resources
In May 2023 the Prime Minister issued the long-awaited Decision 500, approving the national power development plan known as ("PDP8"). Decision 500 took effect on May 15, 2023, and covers a term of 27 years (2023 to 2050). It provides general policies, objectives, plans for development of power generation and transmission lines, on land use, and with a list of important projects. It provides a general road map to implement PDP8. On April 1, 2024 the Prime Minister issued Decision 262, approving the PDP8 Implementation Plan ("Plan").

It has been reported that through 2020, total installed capacity of the power generation industry had reached 69,340 MW1. It is estimated that during 2023-2050, Vietnam's average GDP will be 6.5%-7.5%. To meet the country's GDP growth as contemplated in PDP8, Vietnam must double the current capacity of the power industry, to reach 150,500 MW in 20302. Vietnam has five (5) years from now to 2030 to double the current capacity. Time is of the essence to achieve this target. The task requires a large effort from all stakeholders (eg, developers, regulatory bodies, EVN, PVN, Vinacomin, local authorities, etc.).

The total capacity will be increased after 2031, and it may reach 490,530MW - 573,000 MW by 2050. Below is a table that describes the projected total capacity of the power industry by phases and by sources of energy (including coal-fired power plants):

No.

Source of energy

2020

2030

2050

Capacity (MW)

Capacity (MW)

Capacity

(MW)

1

Hydropower plants

20,993

29,346

36,016

2

Coal-fired power plants

21,383

30,127[3]

0[4]

3

Domestic gas-fired power plants

9,025

14,930

-

Ammonia-fired power plants

-

-

25,632

Converted power plants by using only hydrogen

-

-

7,030

Converted power plants by using hydrogen and LNG

-

-

4,500

Converted power plants by using LNG

-

-

7,900

4

LNG power plants5

-

22,400

-

5

Onshore wind power projects

538

21,880

60,050

6

Offshore wind power projects

-

6,000

70,000

7

Solar power projects

16,506

12,8366

168,594

8

Biomass and waste-to-energy projects

-

2,270

6,015

9

Heat and power co-generation

-

2,700

4,500

10

Flexible sources

-

300

30,900

11

Pumped-storage hydroelectricity

-

2,400

-

12

Battery storage

-

300

-

13

Power storage

-

-

30,650

14

Imported electricity

572

5,0007

11,042

15

Others

325

-

-

Total

69,342[8]

150,489[9]

490,529[10]


To date, about 30 coal-fired power plants have been developed and are operating. Below is a table that provides the status of coal-fired power plants under the Plan.

No.

Projects

Capacity (MW)

Province/City

Years of Operation

Notes

1

Van Phong 1 Thermal Power Plant

1,432

Khanh Hoa

2024

2

Vung Ang II Thermal Power Plant

1,330

Ha Tinh

2025-2026

3

Na Duong II Thermal Power Plant

110

Lang Son

2026

Pre-construction stage

4

Quang Trach I Thermal Power Plant

1,403

Quang Binh

2026

Under construction

5

An Khanh - Bac Giang Thermal Power Plant

650

Bac Giang

2027

6

Long Phu 1 Thermal Power Plant

1,200

Soc Trang

2027


List of coal thermal power projects that are behind schedule and encounter difficulties in shareholder or capital change:

No.

Projects

Capacity (MW)

Province/City

Note

1

Quang Tri Thermal Power Plant (*)

1,320

Quang Tri

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has discussed with investors, and they have been permitted an extension until June of 2024 at which point, if the project in question has not been implemented, the project will be terminated.

2

Cong Thanh Thermal Power (**)

600

Thanh Hoa

3

Nam Dinh I Thermal Power Plant

1,200

Nam Dinh

4

Vinh Tan III Thermal Power Plant

1,980

Binh Thuan

5

Song Hau II Thermal Power Plant

2,120

Hau Giang


Note:

(*) The investor has applied for suspension of the project (according to Document EGATi 277/2023), the People's Committee of Quang Tri province issued Document no. 4009/UBND-KT on August 9, 2023 applying for conversion of Quang Tri Thermal Plant Power to a gas-fired power plant.

(**) The People's Committee of Thanh Hoa province issued Document no. 19346/UBND-CN on December 21, 2023 proposing a switch-over to LNG as fuel for the Cong Thanh Thermal Power Plant Project.

Footnotes

1. MOIT's letter no. 2842/TTr-BCT dated May 14, 2023 ("MOIT Letter 2842").

2. As a result of economic recovery in recent years, it is projected that the capacity of the industry may reach 183,000MW in 2030.

3. Coal fired power plants which can no longer be developed will be replaced by LNG or RE projects. This total capacity does not include the capacity of delayed/abandoned projects (Cong Thanh, Nam Dinh I, Quang Tri, Vinh Tan III, Song Hau II).

[4] Vietnam does not have a plan to develop new coal-fired plants after 2030.

5. After 2035, no new LNG power plants will be developed.

6. The capacity does not include the capacity of existing rooftop solar projects.

7. Imported volume may reach 8,000MW.

8. This statistic is stated in MOIT Letter 2842.

9. This total capacity does not include the capacity of existing rooftop solar projects, RE for new energy production and exported energy.

10. Maximum capacity may reach 573,000MW.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
