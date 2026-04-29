Arbitration And Dispute Trends In The Gas Sector: Enforcement Challenges And Lessons From Recent Cases

This paper examines emerging arbitration and dispute trends in the gas sector, the enforcement challenges faced when striving to enforce arbitral awards against state entities and national oil companies, and lessons from landmark international cases.

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ABSTRACT

Commercial conflict and, eventually, formal dispute resolution procedures are fostered by the sheer volume of upstream, midstream, and downstream gas transactions, which include production sharing contracts, long-term offtake agreements, pipeline transportation arrangements, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) sale and purchase agreements.1 In the Nigerian context, the gas sector has assumed heightened strategic importance following the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 (PIA), which restructured the entire petroleum industry and reconfigured the legal and regulatory framework governing gas operations.2 The PIA's provisions on gas commercialisation, domestic gas supply obligations, and the unbundling of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) into a commercially viable entity, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), have fundamentally altered the risk and contractual landscape for gas investors and off-takers alike.

This paper examines emerging arbitration and dispute trends in the gas sector, the enforcement challenges faced when striving to enforce arbitral awards against state entities and national oil companies, and lessons from landmark international cases.

1. INTRODUCTION

As the world navigates an increasingly complex energy transition, the gas industry has found itself at the epicentre of some of the most intricate and high-value commercial disputes ever to come before international arbitral tribunals. In the global gas industry, arbitration has supplanted domestic litigation as the main means of settling commercial and investment disputes. Arbitration is particularly appropriate for the gas business due to several of its structural characteristics. One of these is that gas projects are, by nature, transnational: they frequently involve counterparties from various legal systems, assets spread across several jurisdictions, contractual chains involving operators, co-venturers, financiers, off-takers, and governments, and governing laws that often diverge from the laws of both parties' nationalities. In this context, bringing issues before either party's domestic courts bears intolerable risks of bias, ignorance of the technical subject matter, and, most importantly, the lack of a trustworthy multilateral enforcement mechanism.3

2. OVERVIEW OF ARBITRATION IN THE GAS SECTOR

The New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards 1958 is the foundation upon which the entire structure of international commercial arbitration rests. It offers an unmatched framework for the cross-border enforcement of arbitral judgements with 172 state parties, allowing a successful claimant to seek enforcement in any Convention state where the award debtor has assets. No multilateral equivalent regime exists for enforcing foreign court judgments in the commercial sphere, leaving arbitration as the only dispute-resolution mechanism with genuine global reach. The ICSID Convention supplements the New York Convention in the gas industry by offering a self-contained enforcement regime that requires Contracting States to enforce ICSID awards as if they were final domestic court judgements, even though award debtors may be sovereign states or state-owned entities.

In addition to enforceability, arbitration provides further structural benefits that are particularly important in the gas industry. Given the scientific and commercial complexity of gas disputes, the parties' freedom to choose arbitrators with specialised technical knowledge in petroleum engineering, gas economics, or LNG operations is crucial. Commercially sensitive pricing formulas, reserve data, and contractual conditions are shielded from rivals and authorities by confidentiality. Complex multiparty conflicts may be handled in ways that strict domestic procedural standards often cannot, as a result of procedural flexibility. The potential of drawn-out appellate litigation, which may be used as a weapon by stubborn parties seeking delay, is decreased by the finality of judgments subject only to limited grounds of appeal.

2.2 The Architecture of Gas Sector Arbitration: Commercial and Investment Treaty Disputes

Commercial arbitration and investment treaty arbitration are two separate but increasingly overlapping areas of arbitration in the gas business.4

Commercial arbitration governs disputes arising under contractual relationships between private parties, or between private parties and state entities acting in a commercial capacity. The arbitration provision is a key component of all agreements, whether they be gas sale and purchase agreements, joint operating agreements (JOAs), production sharing contracts (PSCs), engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts, or project financing facility agreements. These clauses typically designate a leading arbitral institution, most commonly the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA), the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), or the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC), together with a neutral arbitral seat and governing law.

Investment treaty arbitration, by contrast, is not rooted in contract but in the terms of a bilateral investment treaty (BIT) or multilateral instrument such as the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT). Where a host state's regulatory conduct causes a change in fiscal terms, a forced renegotiation of a concession, an expropriation, or a discriminatory licensing decision that causes loss to a qualifying foreign investor in its gas sector, the investor may initiate arbitration directly against the state, bypassing any contractual arbitration clause. Investment treaty claims are typically administered by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) or conducted under UNCITRAL Rules before an ad hoc tribunal. The difference is important since the possible remedies and the relevant principles (complete protection and security, expropriation, non-discrimination, and fair and equitable treatment) vary significantly from those in commercial arbitration.

2.3 Key Arbitral Institutions and Rules in the Gas Sector

One of the most important choices in gas-sector contract negotiations is selecting the arbitral institution and its processes, which has a significant impact on costs, timeliness, procedural flexibility, and the pool of potential arbitrators. Due to its mandated review of draft judgements and its widespread notoriety, the International Criminal Court (ICC) remains the preferred forum for the most expensive and complex international gas disputes, especially those involving state parties or multi-party formations. For issues regulated by English law, which remains the most commonly utilised governing law in upstream and LNG transactions globally, the LCIA is the leading organisation. SIAC's importance in Asia-Pacific LNG deals and disputes pertaining to gas projects in Southeast and South Asia has increased significantly.

The default institutional mechanism for gas infrastructure projects covered by FIDIC standard-form contracts is ICC arbitration, which is preceded by a dispute adjudication board (DAB) procedure. ICSID arbitration is the norm for disputes between foreign investors and ICSID Convention-participating nations under investment treaties. However, Nigerian government organisations participating in investment treaty disputes usually have to use UNCITRAL or other non-ICSID methods since Nigeria is not an ICSID Contracting State. The Lagos Court of Arbitration (LCA) has made significant progress in establishing itself as a reliable venue for regional-level disputes involving the petroleum and gas sectors in West Africa. For gas sector issues involving parties from francophone West and Central African governments, the Common Court of Justice and Arbitration (CCJA) of OHADA, situated in Abidjan, offers a crucial institutional framework.

2.4 The Regulatory and Contractual Framework Underpinning Nigerian Gas Sector Arbitration

Nigeria's domestic arbitration structure has undergone substantial modernisation with the passage of the Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023 (AMA 2023), which adopts the UNCITRAL Model Law on International Commercial Arbitration. The AMA 2023 includes provisions for emergency arbitrators, disclosure of third-party financing, and increased judicial authority to assist arbitral procedures. As they provide a more stable and globally linked domestic legal framework for arbitrations held in Nigeria, these changes are crucial for practitioners in the gas industry.

At the substantive level, the PIA 2021 introduces new contractual forms, including the Petroleum Mining Lease (PML) and the Petroleum Prospecting Licence (PPL). It mandates domestic gas supply obligations, creating a new category of potential disputes between gas producers and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA). Disputes arising under these new instruments will inevitably raise novel questions of Nigerian law that arbitral tribunals, seated anywhere, will be required to resolve. That is why it is important for lawyers to develop a deep expertise in the intersection of Nigerian petroleum law and international arbitration practice.

3. NATURE AND CAUSES OF GAS SECTOR DISPUTES

3.1 Contractual Disputes in LNG and Gas Sales Agreements

The business foundation of the gas sector is made up of long-term gas sale and purchase agreements (GSPAs) and LNG sale and purchase agreements (LNG SPAs). These agreements, which usually last 20 to 30 years, are based on take-or-pay requirements, pricing formulas, and destination limitations that are adjusted to the state of the market at the time of contracting. The contractual equilibrium that underpins these agreements is often upset when market circumstances drastically change as a result of gas price collapses, the shale gas revolution, pandemics, and geopolitical upheavals. This leads to requests for renegotiation and, if those fail, arbitration. 5

In this sense, take-or-pay provisions are especially controversial. Numerous high-profile arbitrations have resulted from these clauses, which require purchasers to pay for promised quantities even if they are unable to accept delivery. Whether based on force majeure, material adverse change, or the doctrine of hardship under applicable civil law systems, the determination of what constitutes a valid excuse for non-delivery or non-taking has produced a rich body of arbitral jurisprudence with important ramifications for gas-sector contracting practice.6

3.2 Investment Treaty Disputes and Regulatory Risk

The gas sector has also experienced a sharp rise in investment treaty arbitration, particularly where host countries have imposed regulations that are deemed expropriatory or in breach of fair and equitable treatment (FET) standards. Due to the energy sector's capital intensity, long project lifecycles, and strict regulatory oversight, gas companies are especially vulnerable to sudden changes in fiscal regimes, environmental regulations, or concession conditions that jeopardise the investor's reasonable expectations at the time of investment. In the context of European gas, the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) has been a particularly important vehicle for investment treaty claims. Legislative choices to phase out fossil fuels and modifications to energy incentive programs have resulted in many arbitration actions for states parties to the ECT. Even if the Court of Justice of the European Union's finding in Achmea B.V. v. Slovak Republic (2018)7 and the Komstroy verdict (2021)8 raised questions about the ECT's applicability to intra-EU conflicts, its significance to non-EU investors has not diminished.

3.3 Disputes Arising from Gas Infrastructure and Pipeline Operations

Different types of conflicts arise from gas infrastructure projects, including pipelines, processing facilities, compression stations, and storage systems. Multi-party arbitration procedures under standard-form contracts, such as those issued by the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC), are often used to resolve construction and engineering disputes that arise during the development phase. Transportation tariff conflicts, third-party access responsibilities, capacity allocation, and accountability for gas quality defects are the main causes of disputes throughout the operating phase. The operating difficulties of the Trans-Niger Pipeline, the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System, and the projected Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline in Nigeria serve as examples of the variety of infrastructure-related conflicts that may occur in the industry.9 Since these issues often have contractual and regulatory components, practitioners must be familiar with both the Nigerian petroleum regulatory framework and the international arbitration process.

4. ENFORCEMENT CHALLENGES IN GAS SECTOR ARBITRATION

a. State Involvement and Sovereign Immunity as a Barrier to Enforcement

In gas sector arbitration, the most difficult enforcement problem occurs when the judgment debtor is a state-owned enterprise or a sovereign state. A major procedural and substantive barrier to the acceptance and implementation of arbitral verdicts is the doctrine of sovereign immunity, which is recognised in most countries and varies widely. To prevent delays in enforcement, parties are often urged to explicitly renounce sovereign immunity in their contracts.

These exceptions are regulated by the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA) in the United States, which permits the attachment of commercial assets under specific circumstances.10 The difference between immunity from execution and immunity from jurisdiction means that a successful claimant may not be able to attach the sovereign's assets to satisfy an award, even in cases where a state has explicitly waived immunity from arbitration proceedings, as is common in investment treaty arbitrations and many state-party commercial contracts.

Furthermore, rather than being investor property, oil and gas reserves are national assets. Concession holders only gain participation rights. Thus, even with a multi‑billion-dollar arbitral award, reserves cannot be seized - they are not attachable assets. This principle is embedded in law. The Petroleum Industry Act,11 the preserved provisions of the Petroleum Act,12 and lease terms prohibit pledging oil and gas assets and also grant the Federal Government broad revocation powers. Revocation of a holder’s interest can derail enforcement unless a court intervenes. The Supreme Court in Attorney General of Abia & Ors v. Attorney General of the Federation13 affirmed the unique status of these resources. Enforcement challenges, therefore, stem from the legal character of the reserves themselves, a barrier beyond sovereign immunity.

b. Judicial, Regulatory and Public Policy Constraints

National courts may refuse to enforce arbitral rulings if they conflict with national public policy or legal standards. The public policy exemption protected by Article V(2)(b) of the New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards is the basis for this persistent enforcement dispute. In many countries, domestic courts have interpreted this exemption liberally to deny execution of gas sector awards, especially where enforcement is believed to jeopardise national energy security or clash with domestic regulatory policy. While courts in major commercial jurisdictions like the United States, Singapore, and England have generally interpreted the public policy exception narrowly and in accordance with pro-enforcement norms, courts in some emerging-market jurisdictions have applied it more broadly, undermining the predictability the Convention was intended to provide.

The Arbitration and Mediation Act, 2023 (AMA), and the Foreign Judgement (Reciprocal Enforcement) Act support this policy. Enforcement of arbitration awards is assured through judicial assistance, in which a successful party must apply to a competent court for enforcement. Section 57 of the AMA 2023 provides that an arbitral award is binding and enforceable upon the submission of a written application, regardless of its country of origin, thereby affirming the award's binding status and the enforceability of the application. Although Section 57 of the AMA did not specify the type of written application, it has been established that it should be a motion on notice.14

c. Complex Corporate and Asset Structures

A practical barrier to a successful claimant is still locating and attaching enough assets of the award debtor. In the gas sector, state organisations and national oil companies often have assets dispersed across several nations within complex corporate structures deliberately designed to keep operational assets and commercial liabilities separate. As cash streams from gas sales and LNG exports may be routed via intermediary businesses, special-purpose entities, and offshore escrow arrangements, identifying attachable assets is a challenging forensic process.

d. Political and Diplomatic Considerations

In contrast to purely economic conflicts, disagreements in the gas industry almost always involve geopolitical factors that complicate enforcement. For the majority of producing and consuming countries, gas supply is a subject of strategic planning and national security. Diplomatic interventions, retaliatory legislative action, or coordinated opposition by allied governments may result from enforcement activities that pose a danger to gas supply infrastructure or are seen as unfriendly conduct by a foreign state. Therefore, award creditors must see enforcement strategy as a multifaceted geopolitical endeavour that requires careful calibration of business power, diplomatic channels, and legal strategies.

5. LESSONS FROM RECENT CASES

i. P&ID v. Nigeria: Contracting Due Diligence and Procedural Vigilance

The P&ID controversy highlights how crucial prompt and thorough due diligence is to the contractual process. The need for contracting parties to keep thorough records of the legitimate commercial basis of their transactions is highlighted by the accusations of corruption that Nigeria brought up in its annulment and enforcement-resistance proceedings, which drew significant judicial scrutiny from Butcher J.15

Secondly, the case illustrates the consequences of inadequate legal representation at the arbitration stage: Nigeria's failure to mount an effective defence during the merits phase substantially constrained its options at the enforcement stage.16 Thirdly, and most significantly for Nigerian lawyers advising state entities, P&ID illustrates the systemic risks of allowing arbitral proceedings to advance without meaningful participation, in the hope that enforcement can later be resisted on public policy grounds. The lesson is unambiguous that sovereign states and their entities must engage fully and promptly at every stage of arbitral proceedings.

ii. Multiparty Arbitration: Coordination Complexities in Upstream Projects

In gas industry projects, especially in the upstream and LNG sectors, joint venture agreements involving multiple co-venturers with diverse risk profiles and financial objectives are common. Coordination is severely hampered by the dispersion of similar cases across several arbitral sessions, each subject to distinct agreements with potentially disparate arbitration rules, governing laws, and procedural standards. Conflicting rulings on identical factual and legal problems may result in unworkable outcomes that neither party can fully implement. As a result, consolidation, joinder, and coordination procedures should be properly included in gas industry joint venture agreements and related project documentation. When used promptly and strategically, options for consolidation and joinder included in contemporary institutional rules, such as those of the ICC, LCIA, SIAC, and the updated ICSID Rules, can reduce these risks.17

iii. Climate Change and Energy Transition Disputes: The Emerging Frontier

Legal professionals must be prepared for the new issues the gas industry is facing as it transitions to greener energy. Gas-sector investors are reacting by submitting investment treaty claims as nations pledge to become carbon neutral and enact legislation to phase out fossil-fuel infrastructure. They contend that these new rules breach the fair and equitable treatment criteria or, inadvertently, steal their assets. For instance, Uniper and RWE's lawsuits against the Netherlands, sparked by the nation's coal phase-out legislation, are preliminary indications of what may develop into a sizable wave of challenges related to the transition. This new frontier is very important for Nigeria, which has positioned gas as a transition fuel and implemented measures in the PIA to build domestic gas infrastructure while concurrently fulfilling climate pledges under the Paris Agreement. One major policy issue that will become more apparent in the arbitration field is the conflict between luring long-term gas investment and maintaining regulatory flexibility to meet climate goals. Nigerian lawyers who counsel the government, NNPCL, or foreign investors need to become knowledgeable about how international investment law, climate policy, and gas sector regulation interact.

iv. Third-Party Funding and Its Implications for Gas Sector Disputes

In high-value arbitrations involving the gas industry, third-party financing (TPF) has grown in importance. If claimants have valid claims but little funding or a strategic need to maintain balance sheet capacity, it allows them to take part in international arbitration. The disclosure requirements for financed parties, potential conflicts of interest, and the extent to which financing arrangements may affect adverse cost rulings are issues that arbitral institutions and tribunals are debating. Nigerian professionals need to understand the dangers and possibilities associated with TPF. TPF may be a tactical equaliser for business parties with compelling claims against counterparties with ample resources. Because TPF is so common, state entities may anticipate long-term, well-funded enforcement tactics from claimants who have the resources to pursue assets in many countries at once. When Nigerian government departments and state enterprises enter into contracts in the gas industry, this should influence their risk management practices.

6. CONCLUSION AND RECOMMENDATIONS

Arbitration in the gas sector has evolved from a fairly specialised issue to one of the most significant and active areas of international dispute resolution. When taken as a whole, the cases analysed in this paper demonstrate that practitioners' challenges extend far beyond the arbitration hearing room, regardless of whether they are representing national oil companies, investors, or governmental organisations. Because of the unique characteristics of the gas business, enforcement risks are increased, requiring careful legal strategy, complex contract drafting, and proactive risk management. International arbitration's shortcoming remains enforcement. The gas sector will remain a major source of international arbitration for the foreseeable future. Nigerian solicitors have the opportunity and the duty to influence how these conflicts are resolved in ways that promote justice, sustainable development, and economic expansion.

To respond to arbitral procedures in a timely and efficient manner, Nigerian state entities and NNPCL must have strong internal and external legal capacities. They must also resist the temptation to withdraw from proceedings in the hopes that enforcement would later be opposed on policy grounds. It is important to remember the cautionary story of P&ID. Second, well-written dispute resolution provisions that include consolidation, joinder, emergency relief, and the choice of arbitral seats and organisations with a track record of success in high-value energy disputes should be included in gas sector contracts. Third, Nigeria should think about establishing bilateral investment treaties that provide fair protection for the state's regulatory rights and investors' reasonable expectations, as well as ratifying the ICSID Convention, to which it is not currently a party. Fourth, to establish themselves as a reliable arbitral venue for regional and global gas-sector conflicts, the Lagos Court of Arbitration and other Nigerian arbitral institutions should continue to invest in developing energy-sector expertise.

Lastly, as the energy transition picks up speed, Nigerian practitioners need to anticipate the disagreements that will arise from the intricate relationship between gas development promises and carbon-reduction obligations by actively engaging with the developing jurisprudence on climate-related investment claims.

Footnotes

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