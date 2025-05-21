6 tips for developing an exit strategy for your NZ start up

Planning your exit strategy early can help maximise your business's value and avoid pitfalls. Focus on building a robust financial foundation, understanding your valuation, and identifying potential buyers. Consult legal and financial experts to ensure you're well-prepared for a smooth transition.

An exit strategy is an important part of any startup's business plan. It outlines how founders and investors can realise the value of their investment, such as by selling the business, merging with another company, or taking other pathways. This article will provide six practical tips for developing an effective exit strategy for your New Zealand startup.

An exit strategy is not just about planning for the end of the business. Instead, it is about setting up your business for a successful transition that benefits all stakeholders.

An exit plan ensures minimal disruption to business operations and provides clarity to investors on their return on investment.

2. Know the Exit Options

Your startup has a range of exit options. As business owners, knowing these options will allow you to adequately prepare, including:

Business Sale: This means selling the business to another company. The major benefit is that it often means immediate liquidity;

Initial Public Offering (IPO): This refers to listing the company on a stock exchange (being the NZX in New Zealand). It is a complex process but can have significant financial potential;

Merger: This is where the business combines with another company to achieve shared goals and enhance its value; and

Liquidation: This occurs when you close the business and sell all assets. It is considered a last resort.

3. Know How to Time Your Exit

Timing is everything when it comes to maximising the value of your exit. Some of the major considerations when it comes to timing include:

Market Conditions: You should aim to sell during strong market conditions to increase the valuation of the business;

Business Performance: You will ideally sell the business when it is performing well financially and has good growth prospects; and

You will ideally sell the business when it is performing well financially and has good growth prospects; and Emotional Preparedness: As a founder, you must be personally prepared to exit the business or understand the ramifications of being acquired if you opt to stay on with it for a period of time.

4. Consider the Legal and Regulatory Requirements

Complying with the legal and regulatory requirements is important for a successful exit.

As a new business owner, you should ensure that you have a good understanding of your company's governing documents and the provisions that apply to an exit event. This may include the types of shareholder and director approvals necessary to achieve an exit and any preference rights held by certain shareholders.

Any potential buyer will also want to conduct thorough due diligence to assess the value of the business. You should prepare for this by:

ensuring all financial statements up-to-date;

verifying that all legal documents and intellectual property rights are in order; and

providing detailed information about the business's operations, including collating material contracts of the business for review.