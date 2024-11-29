Eviction Notice Due To Lease Expiration In Dubai 2024

As of a year ago, there were 670,000 lease contracts in Dubai. The topic of rentals in Dubai attracts many residents due to its vast services, exceptional job opportunities, and other qualifications that make it a geographical hub for people worldwide. Article 25 of the UAE Rental Law specifies the conditions under which a property owner can request eviction of a tenant before the lease expires, including non-payment of dues, using the property for unacceptable purposes, or posing a risk to the tenant, among other cases that will be explained in detail.

Lease Agreement Conditions in Dubai

Before discussing the circumstances and procedures for issuing an eviction notice to a tenant before the lease expires, it's essential to highlight the conditions that must be included in a lease agreement in Dubai:

Name and contact information of the landlord (phone number, email, etc.). Name and contact information of the tenant. Address, location, size, and details of the leased property. Property number. Property number in the Water and Electricity Authority. Rental amount. Duration of the lease and expiration date. Payment terms.

Required Documents for a Valid Lease Contract in Dubai

A set of documents must be attached to the lease contract to ensure its legal validity, including:

Passport or ID card of the tenant and landlord.

Copy of the tenant's employment contract to verify their ability to pay rent.

Health insurance certificate.

Bank statement of the tenant.

Any additional relevant documents, such as marriage certificate or residency permit.

Conditions for Issuing an Eviction Notice Due to Lease Expiration

The circumstances under which a property owner can notify a tenant to vacate the property include four situations:

When the owner wishes to expand or renovate the property for a specific beneficial purpose, and this notice follows confirmation that the landlord has obtained the necessary legal approvals. When the property requires certain repairs or renovations that cannot be conducted while the tenant is present, necessitating an assessment of the property's condition. When the property owner needs the property for their benefit or that of a relative, without having suitable alternative housing. When the property owner intends to sell the property.

In the UAE, a landlord must give at least one year's notice to the tenant before requesting them to vacate, including the reasons for this demand.

Steps for Issuing an Eviction Notice Due to Lease Expiration in Dubai

After understanding the conditions necessary for a lease and identifying situations in which a landlord may notify a tenant to vacate, let's detail the steps to issue such an eviction notice:

Draft the Notice: The notice should be legally correct, detailing the reasons for eviction, the date of the notice, and the landlord's signature. Notarization: Take the notice to a notary public for validation to prevent any changes to the original document until it is delivered to the tenant. Delivery of the Notice: The landlord must deliver the notice through designated channels in Dubai, specifically:

Notary public.

Registered mail service.

The tenant receives the notice and considers the reasons provided, taking steps to vacate while exploring any potential defenses if they believe the landlord's claims are unfounded.

The Role of Legal Consultation in Eviction Notices

The topic of rental agreements and their legal implications certainly requires legal expertise to guide both landlords and tenants through necessary procedures. This can be viewed from two perspectives:

Legal Consultation for Landlords:

Landlords may seek a specialized lawyer to:

Draft the eviction notice with precise legal language.

Provide necessary legal advice regarding the reasons for issuing the eviction notice.

Represent them in court if necessary.

Deliver the notice through the specified channels.

Ensure a friendly acceptance of the notice by the tenant.

Legal Consultation for Tenants:

If a tenant finds the eviction notice unjustified, possibly aimed at replacing them with a higher-paying tenant, they can consult a specialized lawyer to:

Investigate the validity of the reasons stated in the notice.

Represent them in court and present necessary defenses.

Provide legal advice supporting their position.

Originally published 4 October 2024

