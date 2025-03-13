ARTICLE
13 March 2025

Simplifying Sustainability: The European Commission's Omnibus Package (Podcast)

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

Italy Environment
Marco Lupoli
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In this new episode of A&O Shearman Italy, together with Marco Lupoli, we will examine how the European Commission has proposed to profoundly modify the regulatory framework on sustainability to address the growing concerns about the competitiveness of European businesses.

In particular, we will focus on the changes to the directives on due diligence and sustainability reporting and what these innovations mean for both large and small companies. This episode offers sustainability professionals and corporate lawyers valuable insights on how to prepare for the new European regulatory environment. Enjoy listening!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Marco Lupoli
Marco Lupoli
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
