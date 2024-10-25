ARTICLE
25 October 2024

Data Act Video Series (Video)

AC
The Data Act, effective from January 11, 2024, is set to revolutionise the digital landscape by fostering competition and innovation through enhanced data sharing across the digital supply chain. Recognising the immense data generated by connected products, the act aims to standardise the sharing of both personal and non-personal data from IoT devices.

In the first video of this bite-sized series, Ciara Anderson, Senior Associate and Vivian Spies, Foreign Registered Lawyer from our Technology and Innovation Group introduce the key concepts of the Data Act including data access and sharing, as well as the provisions concerning the switching of cloud services. For more information, please visit arthurcox.com/dataact

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

