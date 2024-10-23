EUROPEAN SINGLE ACCESS POINT (ESAP)

The Department of Finance is consulting on the exercise of national discretions in relation to the transposition of the legislation creating the ESAP which entered into force on 9 January 2024 and is due to be transposed into Irish law by 10 July 2025 and 10 January 2026. It will create a platform that will offer free, centralised and digital access to financial and sustainability-related information made public by EU companies.

FRC ANNUAL REVIEW OF CORPORATE REPORTING

The FRC published its Annual Review of Corporate Reporting 2023/24. In relation to sustainability reporting, the FRC notes that there were comparatively few compliance issues in premium-listed companies' reporting against the TCFD framework however some companies find this challenging and it has moved into their top ten issues this year. The most common issue identified was a lack of clarity around statements of consistency (the UK Listing Rules require listed companies to include a statement of the extent of consistency of their disclosures with the TCFD framework).

