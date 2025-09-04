Law No. 72 of 2017, also known as the Investment Law, marks a pivotal step in Egypt's ongoing efforts to modernize its economic and legal environment. Designed to attract both domestic and foreign investors, Law No. 72 of 2017 outlines the rights, responsibilities, and guarantees afforded to investors, and replaces earlier legislation to establish a more unified and transparent framework. This legal reform plays a critical role in supporting Egypt's sustainable development goals by encouraging capital inflows across vital sectors such as industry, infrastructure, healthcare, education, and technology.

This document provides a complete and accurate translation of Law No. 72 of 2017, offering a reliable English version of the Investment Law for non-Arabic speakers. The translation of investment law ensures that foreign investors, legal consultants, international organizations, and financial institutions have direct access to the legal provisions governing investment in Egypt. By making the translation of Law No. 72 of 2017 available in English, the document facilitates informed decision-making and enhances transparency in cross-border commercial activity.

The purpose of this translation of Law No. 72 of 2017 is to support legal clarity, reduce ambiguity, and ensure consistency in how Egypt's investment framework is understood internationally. By offering a high-quality translation of investment law, this document promotes trust and legal certainty—key factors in the global investment climate—and reinforces Egypt's position as a competitive destination for capital and business development.

