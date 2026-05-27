ARTICLE
27 May 2026

DIFC Or ADGM? Choosing The Right Base For Holding And Family Office Structures In 2026

IMC Group

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IMC is a cross‑ border advisory firm that partners with multinational corporations, mid‑sized businesses, start‑ups, family offices and high‑net‑worth individuals. We handle every aspect of your global expansion, from setting up and maintaining entities in multiple jurisdictions to securing work permits and managing international tax obligations. Our team also supports company incorporation, accounting, payroll processing, outsourced CFO functions and due diligence services.
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In the UAE, the current corporate tax regime has transformed the way promoters, investors, and multi-generational business families approach structuring. The decision involves thinking about priorities beyond prestige or location. What matters more now is the flexibility of governance, tax treatment, comfort with banking, succession planning, and operational efficiency in the long term
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In the UAE, the current corporate tax regime has transformed the way promoters, investors, and multi-generational business families approach structuring. The decision involves thinking about priorities beyond prestige or location. What matters more now is the flexibility of governance, tax treatment, comfort with banking, succession planning, and operational efficiency in the long term.

In this context, enterprises often face the dilemma when choosing between DIFC and ADGM. Both jurisdictions operate under common law frameworks. The financial ecosystems in both jurisdictions are sophisticated. Both jurisdictions are attractive for regional holding entities and private wealth structures.

For some families, the institutional density and ecosystem of Dubai still matter. For others, the lower operational hurdles in Abu Dhabi and increasingly sophisticated private wealth framework make more sense.

Jurisdictional Overview: DIFC vs ADGM in 2026

It must be noted that both DIFC and ADGM now operate as globally recognized financial jurisdictions. They have:

  • Independent courts
  • Regulators
  • Corporate legislation based on English common law

The following table gives you an overview of the two jurisdictions.

Factor

DIFC

ADGM

Established

2004

2015

Regulator

DFSA

FSRA

Estimated ecosystem scale

Larger institutional footprint

Faster-growing private wealth ecosystem

Key strength

Banking, asset management, and global financial institutions

Holding structures, foundations, and private capital

Typical positioning

Institutional and global finance

Agile structuring and private wealth

Legal system

Independent common law framework

Direct application of English common law principles

DIFC still carries stronger institutional visibility globally. ADGM, meanwhile, has gained momentum among founders, regional conglomerates, and private investors looking for simpler structures with lower administrative hurdles.

Holding Company Structures

Here’s a clear overview of the holding company structures.

DIFC

The DIFC LLC is widely used for operational holding activities, regional headquarters, and investment ownership structures. It is particularly common among groups managing multiple GCC subsidiaries.

Prescribed Companies

Prescribed Companies have become increasingly popular for passive holding structures, proprietary investment vehicles, and single-family wealth arrangements.

Branch Structures

For multinational firms already operating internationally, DIFC branch registrations are still preferred in many cases because they simplify regional coordination without creating an entirely separate operating entity.

Many institutional groups still prefer company formation in DIFC as the framework is mature, internationally recognized, and generally well interpreted by banks, investors, and counterparties.

ADGM: LLC, Foundation, Branch

The ADGM LLC is now widely used for cross-border holding arrangements, investment ownership, and regional expansion structures.

Foundations

ADGM Foundations are increasingly used for:

  • Succession planning
  • Family governance
  • Asset ringfencing
  • Multi-generational wealth preservation
  • Ownership consolidation

That is one reason many advisors helping clients set up a family office in Dubai increasingly evaluate ADGM first.

Branch and SPV Structures

The SPV ecosystem of ADGM continues to gain popularity because of its speed, lower setup costs, and relatively streamlined administration.

Comparative Analysis

Area

DIFC

ADGM

Institutional recognition

Very strong

Strong and growing

Operational flexibility

Moderate

High

Ecosystem depth

Extensive

Developing rapidly

Typical cost structure

Higher

More cost-efficient

Speed of setup

Moderate

Faster

Suitability for passive holdings

Strong

Very strong

Banking familiarity

Excellent

Increasingly strong

In reality, larger institutional groups still prefer DIFC. Founder-based groups, investment vehicles, and family-controlled entities increasingly prefer ADGM for its structural flexibility.

Family Office Structures

The demand for professional family office services has increased sharply since the introduction of corporate tax and substance requirements in the UAE. Here are some family office structures to consider.

DIFC

DIFC remains highly attractive for ultra-high-net-worth families with international banking relationships and institutional investment exposure.

Licensing and Structure

DIFC offers dedicated frameworks for single-family offices and private investment structures.

Privacy and Governance

DIFC structures are generally viewed as highly credible by global counterparties. Governance frameworks also tend to align comfortably with international private banking expectations.

Succession and Will Planning

The DIFC Courts Wills Service Centre continues to play an important role for expatriate families managing UAE-based assets.

ADGM

ADGM has focused heavily on flexibility, efficiency, and modern wealth structuring.

Foundation-Based Wealth Planning

ADGM Foundations are now key to many modern private wealth structures in the UAE.

They are frequently used for:

  • Family asset consolidation
  • Governance continuity
  • Succession planning
  • Investment ownership
  • Philanthropic arrangements

Licensing Environment

The licensing process of ADGM is generally viewed as commercially practical and responsive.

Privacy Considerations

Many private investors also prefer ADGM because of its more discreet operational profile compared to Dubai’s highly visible financial ecosystem.

Comparative Analysis

Area

DIFC

ADGM

Institutional banking ecosystem

Excellent

Strong

Family governance structures

Mature

Flexible and evolving

Foundation attractiveness

Moderate

Very strong

Succession planning appeal

Strong

Very strong

Operational flexibility

Moderate

High

International visibility

Higher

Lower-profile but growing

Setup efficiency

Moderate

Faster

That is why firms offering family office services are now structuring substantial portions of new mandates through ADGM vehicles.

Tax & Regulatory Synthesis

The following table summarizes the tax and regulatory environments of DIFC and ADGM.

Factor

DIFC

ADGM

UAE corporate tax environment

Same federal framework

Same federal framework

Participation exemption potential

Available subject to conditions

Available subject to conditions

Foreign ownership

100%

100%

Repatriation of profits

Full

Full

Common law environment

Yes

Yes

Independent courts

Yes

Yes

Double tax treaty access

UAE network applies

UAE network applies

The more important distinction today is not headline tax rates. It is whether the structure demonstrates commercial viability, operational substance, clear governance, and long-term sustainability.

That is where experienced advisors like IMC offer valuable insights. These professionals work closely with clients not only during incorporation but throughout the structural planning process.

Strategic Recommendation

Choose DIFC when:

  • Institutional relationships matter heavily
  • Global banking integration is critical
  • Familiarity with investors is a major consideration
  • Access to long-term capital markets is part of the strategy

Choose ADGM when:

  • Flexibility matters more than institutional density
  • Succession planning is crucial
  • The structure is investment-based rather than operationally heavy
  • Founders want efficient governance structures

For many families today, the real question is no longer “DIFC or ADGM?”

Some maintain institutional operations in DIFC, while managing holding investment ownership and succession vehicles through ADGM Foundations.

Professional advisory solutions regarding company formation in DIFC also remain attractive for groups planning future institutional fundraising or regional financial expansion.

Conclusion

Both DIFC and ADGM now serve different strategic purposes. DIFC still dominates when institutional integrity, depth of the financial ecosystem, and global visibility matter most. ADGM, by contrast, offers more flexibility, modern governance frameworks, and better generational wealth.

For groups planning to set up a family office in Dubai, the choice of the right jurisdiction matters. It defines how the capital, ownership, and governance model of the family is likely to evolve over the next decade. That’s why groups are consulting established teams like IMC for specialized family office services across both jurisdictions in 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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