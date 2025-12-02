Supreme Court On Motor Accident Liability: Key Legal Takeaways (Video)

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.
The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.
In this episode of Podcast Bite, Divy Lotia breaks down the Supreme Court's ruling of Brij Bihari Gupta v. Manmeet & Ors., a case clarifying insurer liability, ownership transfer, and passenger status...
Divy Lotia’s articles from IndiaLaw LLP are most popular:
in India
with readers working within the Transport and Law Firm industries
IndiaLaw LLP are most popular:
within Insurance, Immigration and Tax topic(s)
In this episode of Podcast Bite, Divy Lotia breaks down the
Supreme Court's ruling of Brij Bihari Gupta v. Manmeet &
Ors., a case clarifying insurer liability, ownership transfer, and
passenger status under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
Learn how the Court protected accident victims rights while
rejecting technical defences by insurers.
The Supreme Court reaffirms that protecting accident victims
takes precedence over insurer technicalities.
Tune in as this video explains the key insights from Brij Bihari
Gupta v. Manmeet & Ors. a judgment shaping the future of motor
accident liability.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.