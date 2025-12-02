ARTICLE
2 December 2025

Supreme Court On Motor Accident Liability: Key Legal Takeaways (Video)

IL
IndiaLaw LLP

Contributor

IndiaLaw LLP logo

In this episode of Podcast Bite, Divy Lotia breaks down the Supreme Court's ruling of Brij Bihari Gupta v. Manmeet & Ors., a case clarifying insurer liability, ownership transfer, and passenger status...
India Insurance
Divy Lotia
In this episode of Podcast Bite, Divy Lotia breaks down the Supreme Court's ruling of Brij Bihari Gupta v. Manmeet & Ors., a case clarifying insurer liability, ownership transfer, and passenger status under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Learn how the Court protected accident victims rights while rejecting technical defences by insurers.

The Supreme Court reaffirms that protecting accident victims takes precedence over insurer technicalities.

Tune in as this video explains the key insights from Brij Bihari Gupta v. Manmeet & Ors. a judgment shaping the future of motor accident liability.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Divy Lotia
