Supreme Court On Motor Accident Liability: Key Legal Takeaways (Video)

In this episode of Podcast Bite, Divy Lotia breaks down the Supreme Court's ruling of Brij Bihari Gupta v. Manmeet & Ors., a case clarifying insurer liability, ownership transfer, and passenger status under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Learn how the Court protected accident victims rights while rejecting technical defences by insurers.

The Supreme Court reaffirms that protecting accident victims takes precedence over insurer technicalities.

Tune in as this video explains the key insights from Brij Bihari Gupta v. Manmeet & Ors. a judgment shaping the future of motor accident liability.

