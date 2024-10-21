FSSAI Advisory For Flight Kitchens And In-flight Catering Services

Introduction:

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued an advisory1 dated March 7, 2024 to address food safety concerns in the airline industry. The advisory focuses on the appropriate endorsements of Kind of Businesses (KOBs) by flight kitchens and in-flight catering services, as well as labelling requirements for prepared food served on flight.

Reason behind the Issuance of Advisory: Recent inspection by the FSSAI revealed discrepancies in the KOBs endorses by food businesses involved in the airline food supply chain. It was observed that flight kitchens, responsible for preparing food, often lacked the requisite FSSAI license.

Key Points of the Advisory:

For Flight Kitchen Operators-

KoB Endorsement: Flight kitchens must register as "Food Services (Caterer)" as their KoB in their FSSAI License. Transportation: If the flight kitchen owns vehicles for transporting food, a separate transporter license is not required. However, if third-party transporters are used, they must obtain their own food transport license as per FSSAI rules and regulations.

For Airlines-

KoB Endorsement: Airlines need only one head office FSSAI license, but must register "Food Services (Caterer)" within it. Retail: If airlines sell pre-packaged food, they must also register as "Trade/Retail- Retailer" in their license. Manufacturing: If they manufacture or import their own branded food products, they require a manufacturing or importing license. Separate Licenses: Airlines with food storage or other food business activities outside of flights must obtain separate FSSAI license for those locations.

Other Requirements:

Compliance: All parties involved must adhere to the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and its regulations made thereunder including the FSS (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020 labelling requirements.

FSSAI license display: Additionally, FSSAI vide order 2 dated June 8, 2021 has made it mandatory to declare the FSSAI License/Registration number on cash receipts/invoices/cash memos/bills etc. by all Food Businesses on sale of food products. Hence, Airlines must display their FSSAI license number on receipts, invoices and bills.

dated June 8, 2021 has made it mandatory to declare the FSSAI License/Registration number on cash receipts/invoices/cash memos/bills etc. by all Food Businesses on sale of food products. Hence, Airlines must display their FSSAI license number on receipts, invoices and bills. Labelling: Basic details in case of prepared food such as the caterer's name, FSSAI license number, packaging date and time, and use by date and time shall be ensured on the packaging along with the other details as applicable as per FSS (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020.

Consumer Awareness: Airlines should inform passengers about the FSSAI license numbers of the caterer and airline, and promote the FSSAI's Food Safety Connect App for lodging complaints.

Conclusion:

This advisory aims to improve food safety standards in the airline industry by clarifying the roles and responsibilities of flight kitchens and airlines. By ensuring proper licensing, labelling and transparency, the FSSAI seeks to protect the health and well-being of air travelers and reduce the risk of foodborne illness amongst them. The FSSAI may propose training programs for flight kitchens and In-flight catering services in the airline industry to ensure they are equipped with the necessary knowledge and skill to maintain food safety. Further, FSSAI may require airlines and flight kitchens to maintain records of food sources, suppliers and handling processes for effective tracing of food in case of any issues. Overall, the advisory is expected to lead to a safer and more regulated food supply chain for air travelers.

Footnotes

1 RCD- 15001/11/2023-Regulatory-FSSAI

https://www.fssai.gov.in/upload/advisories/2024/03/65ea9e52c6399Advisory-%20Airlines%20&%20Caterers.pdf

2 Order Number: 15(3)2020/FoSCoS/RCD/FSSAI

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.