Union Budget 2024 - Key Tax Proposals

Economic Survey 2023-24 – a snapshot of tax revenue

Economic Survey 2023-24 was tabled on July 22, 2024

Growth in Gross Tax Revenue (GTR) was estimated to be 13.4% - with 15.8% growth in direct tax and 10.6% growth in indirect tax

55% of aggregate GTR accrued from direct taxes and the remaining 45% from the indirect taxes

Increased contribution of direct tax to GTR has been in line with governments effort to enhance progressivity in taxation

Efficiency of cost collection also increased – cost of collection of direct taxes declined from 0.66% of gross collections in financial year 2020-21 to 0.51% in financial year 2023-24

Introduction

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget on July 23, 2024, the first Budget of Modi Government 3.O.

Some of the key highlights are as follows:

Comprehensive review of Income Tax Act, 1961 to make it concise, lucid, easy to read and understand.

Direct Tax : Simplified capital gains tax regime, abolished angel tax, withholding rates rationalized, abolished equalization levy, and consolidated tax regime for charitable institutions.

: Simplified capital gains tax regime, abolished angel tax, withholding rates rationalized, abolished equalization levy, and consolidated tax regime for charitable institutions. Indirect Tax: Changes in custom duty rate structure to support domestic manufacturing and simplify taxation.

Angel Tax

Infusion of share capital in an Indian unlisted company by resident as well as non-resident was required to be undertaken at a prescribed value

Subscription price in excess of prescribed value was taxable – commonly referred to as "Angel Tax"

Indian company issuing shares was liable to tax - deterring their fund-raising capability

Budget 2024 seeks to abolish Angel Tax from financial year 2024-25 onwards

Buy-back treated as dividend

Special provisions were introduced in 2013, to tax buy back of shares in the hands of company

Budget 2024 proposes to treat buy back as "dividend" income: Taxable under the head "income from other sources" in the hands of the shareholders – taxed at the applicable rate No deduction of expenses against such dividend income

Cost of acquisition paid by shareholders shall be treated as 'capital loss' Capital loss can be carried forward and set-off against (relevant) capital gains income

Company undertaking buy back shall apply a withholding at the rate of 10% (applicable rate / treaty benefits for non-residents)

These proposals shall apply to any buy-back undertaken on or after October 1, 2024 Short window available to distribute excess cash, if any



