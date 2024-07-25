ARTICLE
25 July 2024

Union Budget 2024 - Key Tax Proposals

I
IndusLaw

Contributor

INDUSLAW is a multi-speciality Indian law firm, advising a wide range of international and domestic clients from Fortune 500 companies to start-ups, and government and regulatory bodies.
India Tax
Economic Survey 2023-24 – a snapshot of tax revenue

  • Economic Survey 2023-24 was tabled on July 22, 2024
  • Growth in Gross Tax Revenue (GTR) was estimated to be 13.4% - with 15.8% growth in direct tax and 10.6% growth in indirect tax
  • 55% of aggregate GTR accrued from direct taxes and the remaining 45% from the indirect taxes
  • Increased contribution of direct tax to GTR has been in line with governments effort to enhance progressivity in taxation
  • Efficiency of cost collection also increased – cost of collection of direct taxes declined from 0.66% of gross collections in financial year 2020-21 to 0.51% in financial year 2023-24

Introduction

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget on July 23, 2024, the first Budget of Modi Government 3.O.

Some of the key highlights are as follows:

  • Comprehensive review of Income Tax Act, 1961 to make it concise, lucid, easy to read and understand.
  • Direct Tax: Simplified capital gains tax regime, abolished angel tax, withholding rates rationalized, abolished equalization levy, and consolidated tax regime for charitable institutions.
  • Indirect Tax: Changes in custom duty rate structure to support domestic manufacturing and simplify taxation.

Angel Tax

  • Infusion of share capital in an Indian unlisted company by resident as well as non-resident was required to be undertaken at a prescribed value
  • Subscription price in excess of prescribed value was taxable – commonly referred to as "Angel Tax"
  • Indian company issuing shares was liable to tax - deterring their fund-raising capability
  • Budget 2024 seeks to abolish Angel Tax from financial year 2024-25 onwards

Buy-back treated as dividend

  • Special provisions were introduced in 2013, to tax buy back of shares in the hands of company
  • Budget 2024 proposes to treat buy back as "dividend" income:
    • Taxable under the head "income from other sources" in the hands of the shareholders – taxed at the applicable rate
    • No deduction of expenses against such dividend income
  • Cost of acquisition paid by shareholders shall be treated as 'capital loss'
    • Capital loss can be carried forward and set-off against (relevant) capital gains income
  • Company undertaking buy back shall apply a withholding at the rate of 10% (applicable rate / treaty benefits for non-residents)
  • These proposals shall apply to any buy-back undertaken on or after October 1, 2024
    • Short window available to distribute excess cash, if any

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Lokesh Shah
Shashi Mathews
