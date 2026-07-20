Poland – Investigation Into Timber Imports Instigated By The EPPO

The European Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation in Poland targeting a company suspected of circumventing Russian sanctions by falsely declaring the origin of birch wood imports. Authorities are examining whether timber claimed to be from Kazakhstan actually originated from Russia, potentially involving customs fraud, VAT violations, and sanctions breaches spanning from October 2023 to April 2025.

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The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) has issued a press release relating to an investigation in Poland into suspected Russian sanctions breaches.

The Municipal Police Headquarters in Katowice and the Silesian Customs and Tax Office – Częstochowa Branch, have responded to a request for assistance from the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in conducting an investigation related to customs and VAT fraud, as well as sanctions breaches, arising from the importation of birch wood into Poland between October 2023 and April 2025.

The company being investigated is alleged to have falsely declared the origin of the timber as Kazakhstan, when it is alleged to have actually originated from Russia.

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