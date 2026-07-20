Poland – Investigation Into Timber Imports Instigated By The EPPO

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The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) has issued a press release relating to an investigation in Poland into suspected Russian sanctions breaches.
The Municipal Police Headquarters in Katowice and the Silesian Customs and Tax Office – Częstochowa Branch, have responded to a request for assistance from the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in conducting an investigation related to customs and VAT fraud, as well as sanctions breaches, arising from the importation of birch wood into Poland between October 2023 and April 2025.
The company being investigated is alleged to have falsely declared the origin of the timber as Kazakhstan, when it is alleged to have actually originated from Russia.
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