Arrest On Suspicion Of Terrorist Financing

In an investigation led by the Public Prosecutor's Office, the Dutch FIOD last week conducted raids on two homes and arrested one individual suspected of transferring bitcoins valued at €5,000 to individuals who had joined terrorist organizations in breach of the Dutch Sanctiewet.

The transfers are said to have taken place between 2019 and 2020.

The FIOD Press release acknowledges the support of Europol in providing technical assistance and facilitating cooperation from other (unnamed) countries.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.