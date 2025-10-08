ARTICLE
8 October 2025

Arrest On Suspicion Of Terrorist Financing

DM
In an investigation led by the Public Prosecutor's Office, the Dutch FIOD last week conducted raids on two homes and arrested one individual suspected of transferring bitcoins valued at €5,000 to individuals who had joined terrorist organizations in breach of the Dutch Sanctiewet.

The transfers are said to have taken place between 2019 and 2020.

The FIOD Press release acknowledges the support of Europol in providing technical assistance and facilitating cooperation from other (unnamed) countries.

