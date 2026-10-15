Gifts During Engagement In The UAE Classification Return And Evidence

Gifts during engagement explained under UAE law, including Article 13 classification, the AED 25,000 rule, dowry, conditional gifts, proof, and return rights.

User Problem

During an engagement, couples and families may exchange rings, jewelry, cash, electronics, vehicles, furniture, and property. If the marriage does not proceed, each side may describe the same item differently.

Gifts during engagement must be classified before return rights can be decided. The outcome depends on value, purpose, any marriage condition, custom, continued existence, and contemporaneous evidence.

Quick Answer

Article 13 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 treats everything exchanged by the fiancé or fiancée during engagement as a gift, unless the fiancé proves it was dowry or customarily part of dowry. If the engagement ends by withdrawal, Article 14 permits return of gifts conditional on marriage and each valuable gift exceeding AED 25,000, unless consumable. Dowry follows Article 15. The result depends on classification, value, condition, withdrawal circumstances, and documents.

Solution

Create one inventory with a separate row for every significant item. Record the giver, recipient, date, value, description, condition, location, and what was said when it was given.

Classify each item as ordinary gift, conditional gift, valuable gift, dowry, or consumable. Preserve the original proof and avoid selling or transferring anything that may be disputed.

Gifts during engagement Under Article 13

Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on the Issuance of the Personal Status Law regulates engagement gifts in Articles 13 to 15. Article 13 supplies the starting presumption.

Everything that either engaged party presents to the other during the engagement is deemed a gift. The law does not begin by treating transfers as dowry.

The fiancé can rebut the presumption by proving that an item was dowry or was customarily considered part of dowry. Evidence at the time of transfer is particularly important.

Ordinary Gifts

An ordinary gift is given without a proven marriage condition and does not fall within the valuable-gift rule. It is not automatically recoverable merely because the relationship ended.

Examples may include modest personal items, clothing, electronics, meals, or flowers. The precise result still depends on value, nature, condition, and the governing framework.

Gifts Conditional on Marriage

Article 14 permits return when a gift was conditional on completion of marriage and the engagement ends by withdrawal. The condition may be express or proven from reliable circumstances.

A message stating that a vehicle is transferred only if the wedding proceeds is stronger than an unrecorded claim made after withdrawal. Context and consistent conduct matter.

Dowry and Customary Dowry

Dowry is not analyzed as an ordinary gift after the fiancé proves its character. Article 15 then governs recovery and marriage trousseau purchased with it.

A marriage contract draft, family list, transfer reference, or established custom may help. The claimant should explain why the custom applies to that particular item and family.

The AED 25,000 Rule

Article 14(1) allows return of valuable gifts each exceeding AED 25,000 when one or both parties withdraw. The threshold applies to each gift, not the combined value.

Several gifts worth AED 10,000 each do not become one AED 30,000 gift simply because they were given together. A genuine set may require closer factual analysis.

If a qualifying item still exists, it is returned. If it no longer exists, the law refers to its equivalent or its value on the day of receipt.

The receipt-date value makes purchase documents important. A present appraisal may help identify the item, but it does not automatically replace the statutory valuation date.

Consumable Gifts

Article 14 excludes a gift that is consumable by nature from the return rule. Food, flowers, perfume already used, and hospitality commonly fall within this practical category.

Whether an item is consumable should be assessed by its nature and use. A durable unopened product does not necessarily become consumable merely because the recipient could use it.

Flowers, meals, and food are ordinarily consumed through use.

Jewelry, vehicles, phones, and watches remain identifiable durable items.

Cash requires evidence of whether it was a gift, dowry, loan, or conditional payment.

Services and wedding deposits may raise separate contractual questions.

When No Gift Can Be Redeemed

Article 14(2) provides that none of the gifts may be redeemed if the engagement ends by death or for a reason beyond either party's control.

This is different from voluntary withdrawal under Article 12. The reason and evidence surrounding the termination must therefore be established before applying the return rules.

Article 15 separately addresses dowry when either party refrains or dies before the contract. Do not extend the gift rule to dowry without reading both provisions.

How Common Items May Be Analyzed

The original article used a table. The same illustrations are preserved below as bullets, and they remain examples rather than guaranteed court outcomes.

Flowers, food, perfume, and meals are commonly consumable and not returnable under Article 14.

A watch worth AED 4,000 is ordinarily below the threshold unless marriage was a proven condition.

A diamond ring worth AED 60,000 may qualify as an individual valuable gift.

Cash or jewelry identified as dowry follows Article 15 if the fiancé proves that classification.

A car or property transferred on a stated marriage condition may be returnable after withdrawal.

An item can fit more than one factual description, but the claim should identify the strongest correct classification. Contradictory explanations can weaken credibility.

Proving the Item's Legal Character

Messages and voice notes created when the item was discussed or transferred.

Receipts, invoices, bank transfers, payment references, and financing records.

Photographs and videos showing the presentation and surrounding occasion.

Written engagement or family lists that identify dowry and significant gifts.

Statements from people personally present for the transfer or discussion.

Registration records for vehicles, property, insurance, or valuable assets.

Evidence that the item still exists and its current condition and location.

Witness evidence may have procedural limits, especially for larger civil values. Documentary evidence should be preserved and reviewed under the applicable evidence rules.

The Fiancé's Burden of Proof

Article 13 places the burden on the fiancé when he says that something he provided was dowry or customarily part of it. A later label alone is not enough.

Contemporaneous documents can show the parties' shared understanding. A transfer described as a birthday gift may be difficult to reclassify later without stronger contrary evidence.

Custom must be proved with enough specificity to assist the court. A broad statement that jewelry is always dowry may not address the parties' actual arrangement.

Practical Steps During the Engagement

Keep a dated list of valuable items and identify the legal purpose.

State any marriage condition clearly in writing before transfer.

Use traceable payment methods for cash and high-value property.

Keep receipts and record serial numbers, registrations, and photographs.

Document dowry in the proper marriage paperwork and family records.

Avoid transferring real estate or vehicles without independent advice.

Update the inventory when an item is returned, exchanged, or consumed.

Do not publish disputes or private communications online.

Steps After the Engagement Ends

Confirm whether the termination was withdrawal, death, or a reason beyond either party's control. Then apply Article 14 item by item.

Send a written return proposal that identifies only legally supportable items. Arrange a documented exchange with signed acknowledgments and condition photographs.

If the parties disagree, consider Family Guidance or negotiation before litigation. An approved reconciliation can operate as an execution writ under Article 8.

Evidence and Documents Needed

Engagement and withdrawal communications.

Gift inventory, dowry list, and marriage-preparation agreements.

Original invoices, receipts, transfers, and app payment records.

Photographs, videos, warranty documents, and asset registrations.

Valuation evidence tied to the date of receipt.

Records explaining loss, sale, damage, or consumption of an item.

Signed receipts for returns and any settlement terms.

Preserve digital files with dates and metadata where possible. Foreign documents may require authentication and certified Arabic translation before court use.

Non-Muslim Couples

The scope rules in Article 1 must be checked. Non-Muslim residents may fall under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status.

A permitted foreign law or another framework may apply. Classification and recovery should not be decided until the governing law is confirmed.

Common Mistakes and Risks

Assuming all engagement gifts are recoverable.

Assuming no engagement gift can ever be recovered.

Adding separate gifts together to reach AED 25,000.

Calling an item dowry without evidence from the engagement period.

Using today's value instead of the value on the receipt date.

Selling or destroying an item after receiving a return request.

Taking private digital material unlawfully to strengthen a claim.

The safest approach is neutral documentation. The legal classification should come from the transfer facts, not from anger about how the engagement ended.

How a Lawyer Can Help

A family lawyer can confirm the governing framework, classify items, assess proof, draft an inventory and settlement, and present or defend a return claim.

Faris Raian's original contribution is preserved. He notes that families often discover the importance of classification only after the evidence of what was said has disappeared.

His recommendation is a short signed list identifying gifts, dowry, and conditions. Any legal advice must still reflect the facts, values, reasons, and documents.

Relevant Legal Services

Relevant Success Story

Review the firm's relevant Success Stories for examples of documented legal work. Previous outcomes do not guarantee a similar result. Every matter depends on its facts, items, values, evidence, and legal circumstances.

FAQs

Are all Gifts during engagement legally treated as gifts?

Article 13 starts with that presumption, unless the fiancé proves an item was dowry or customarily part of dowry.

Does AED 25,000 apply to the total gifts?

No. Article 14 refers to each valuable gift exceeding AED 25,000, so separate gifts are assessed individually.

Can a conditional gift be recovered?

Yes, after withdrawal when the claimant proves that completion of the marriage was a condition of the gift.

Can consumable gifts be returned?

Article 14 excludes gifts consumable by nature from the statutory return rule.

What if the engagement ended by death?

Article 14(2) prevents gift redemption. Qualifying dowry remains subject to the separate rules in Article 15.

Is an engagement ring always dowry?

No. It is presumed a gift unless the fiancé proves it was dowry or customarily part of it.

Final Takeaway

Gifts during engagement are classified before return rights are assessed. Article 13 begins with a gift presumption, while Articles 14 and 15 provide different consequences.

The safest next step is an itemized documentary review. The result depends on the governing law, value, condition, reason for termination, facts, and documents.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.