Draft Amendments To The Importers’ Register Law

On February 17, 2026, the Egyptian House of Representatives discussed the draft amendments submitted by the Government (the “Draft Amendments”) to the longstanding Importers’ Register...

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On February 17, 2026, the Egyptian House of Representatives discussed the draft amendments submitted by the Government (the “Draft Amendments”) to the longstanding Importers’ Register Law No. 121 of 1982 (the “Importers Register Law”).

The Draft Amendments aim to address practical challenges encountered in the implementation and enforcement of the Importers’ Register Law and to establish a mechanism for the settlement of certain violations. These amendments are expected to reduce the number of criminal cases and alleviate pressure on the Egyptian judiciary.

Principal Provisions of the Draft Amendments

1.Explicit Recognition of Capital and other Amounts Paid in Foreign Currency

The Draft Amendments introduce a new provision to the Importers’ Register Law expressly permitting companies applying for registration in the Importers’ Register to satisfy the statutory capital requirements using the equivalent value in freely convertible foreign currencies, as accepted by the Central Bank of Egypt (“CBE”).

This amendment aligns the law with prevailing practice. While the current text refers only to capital denominated in Egyptian pounds, the General Organization for Export and Import Control (“GOEIC”) has, in practice, permitted registration of companies whose capital is denominated in foreign currency, provided that such capital, upon conversion into Egyptian pounds satisfies the minimum statutory thresholds.

2.Streamlined Re-registration Following Corporate Modifications

Under the Draft Amendments, the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade is empowered to re-register companies already recorded in the Importers’ Register in cases where such companies undergo changes to their legal form or commercial registration number.

In other words, the re-registration will be treated as a mere amendment to the company’s existing registration data, rather than requiring a deletion and re-registration, thereby representing a significant procedural simplification.

3.Continuity of Import Activity by Heirs

The Draft Amendments introduce a mechanism whereby the heirs of a natural person registered in the Importers’ Register shall be entitled to continue the import activities of the deceased

In particular, where the heirs, whether collectively or partially, establish a company to carry on the same activity, they are entitled to apply for re-registration within a grace period of one (1) year and six (6) months from the date of death, provided that the competent authority is duly notified within the prescribed timeframe.

4.Sanctions for Failure to Update Registered Data

The Draft Amendments classify the failure to notify the GOEIC of any change or amendment to the data recorded in the Importers’ Register within ninety (90) days of the occurrence of such change as a statutory violation.

Such violation will be subject to a financial penalty ranging of not less than EGP 5,000 and not exceeding EGP 50,000.

5.Introduction of a Settlement Mechanism for Violations

A central feature of the Draft Amendments is the introduction of a settlement mechanism applicable to criminal offences under the Importers’ Register Law, including offences subject to custodial penalties. Such offences include, without limitation:

Conducting import activities without prior registration in the Importers’ Register; and

Submitting or utilizing false or misleading information in connection with registration or import-related documentation.

Settlement under the Draft Amendments may be effected at different stages of the criminal proceedings, with the applicable settlement amount varying depending on the procedural stage at which the settlement is concluded, as follows:

Prior to the initiation of criminal proceedings;

Following the initiation of proceedings, but prior to the rendering of a final judgment; and

Following the issuance of a final judgment.

A settlement duly concluded in accordance with the above foregoing provisions shall result in the extinguishment of the criminal case and all related legal consequences. In circumstances where a settlement is reached during the enforcement stage, the Public Prosecution is mandated to order the suspension of the execution of the penalty upon full payment of the settlement amount.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.