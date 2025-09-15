Risk Doesn't Wait—why Should You? (Video)

At Axis, we go beyond ticking boxes—combining Mauritian regulatory requirements with global best practices to deliver thorough, insight-driven screening.

Axis Fiduciary Ltd (“Axis”) is a specialist service provider offering a full spectrum of corporate, fiduciary and fund services to a diversified client base. We set up companies, trusts, funds, foundations, partnerships and other legal entities and provide the necessary fiduciary, corporate, secretarial, administration, accounting, tax and other ancillary and support services. Axis is licensed by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius as a Management Company. We also has a presence in Seychelles

🎥 In this video, Ameer Caunhye, Associate Director – Compliance & Risk at Axis shares how our tailored due diligence empowers clients to protect their business with confidence.

