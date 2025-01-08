ARTICLE
8 January 2025

New Document Requirement For Employment Pass Change Of Category Applications

The Malaysian Immigration Department is requiring employers whose foreign nationals are changing Employment Pass categories to submit a "change of category letter" at the approval stage of the application; a sample letter can be found on the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation website. This new policy is part of the recently implemented processrequiring employers to cancel their foreign national employee's Employment Pass when they are applying for a change of category (Categories 1, 2 or 3).

