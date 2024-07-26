Centralized Platform For Expatriate Support Letter Application Introduced

Update July 25, 2024: Companies operating in Iskandar that require Supporting Letters from Approving Agencies/Regulatory Bodies to apply for new and renewal Employment Passes (EP) must now submit their applications through the Xpats Gateway. After the Supporting Letter is issued at the Xpats Gateway portal, the relevant EP application will be routed to the XPATNOVA portal. Companies must then complete the EP application through the XPATNOVA portal accordingly.

June 5, 2023: The government of Malaysia announced the upcoming launch of the Xpats Gateway, a centralized platform for expatriate Employment Pass (EP) application. Starting June 15, 2023, employers hiring foreign nationals in Malaysia will be able to apply for a Support Letter through this platform, provided they fall under the purview of the Expatriate Services Division (ESD). Currently, companies requiring a Support Letter from the relevant approving agencies or regulatory bodies must apply directly to the respective authorities, with required documents and processing time varying depending on each regulatory body. This new initiative centralizes the request for the Support Letter on a single platform – the Xpats Gateway, streamlining the process. Upon submission of the request, the Support Letter will be issued within five business days. Thereafter, companies will be able to file EP applications via the ESD portal. This initiative is part of the government's commitment to digitize government processes and maintain Malaysia as a business-friendly country. For sectors not listed under the purview of Approving Agencies or Regulatory Bodies, employers must continue to obtain their Support Letters directly from respective agencies until the full implementation of Xpats Gateway on August 15, 2023. Fragomen will be able to assist with the process of obtaining the Support Letter from the Xpats Gateway.

