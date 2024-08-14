SSEK Delivers Indonesia Personal Data Protection Briefing

SSEK Law Firm partner Nico A. P. Mooduto and associate Agung K. Sihombing recently provided an Indonesia personal data protection briefing more than 100 participants...

SSEK Law Firm partner Nico A. P. Mooduto and associate Agung K. Sihombing recently provided an Indonesia personal data protection briefing more than 100 participants at a webinar organized with the Indonesia Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC).

The webinar gave participants a better understanding of the key points of Indonesia's Personal Data Protection Law and the necessary steps to ensure their organization is compliant.

Topics discussed included types of personal data, lawful bases for processing personal data, third-party data sharing, rights of data subjects, obligations of data controller and data processors, data protection impact assessment, data protection officers, cross-border data transfer, and failures of personal data protection.

Nico is an investment lawyer whose practice covers a wide array of commercial legal and compliance matters, including transactional and dispute resolution, and both inbound and outbound work. He is certified as a data protection officer by the Asosiasi Profesional Privasi Data Indonesia (Indonesian Data Protection Practitioners Association or APPDI) and is a frequent speaker on legal compliance issues in Indonesia.

