ARTICLE
17 January 2025

Amendment To The Maximum Amount Of Insurable Earnings For 2025

Ki
KPMG in Cyprus

Contributor

KPMG in Cyprus logo
Cyprus Insurance
KPMG In Cyprus
The Department of Social Insurance Services lays down yearly the maximum amount of earnings used for the purpose of calculating the contributions to the Social Insurance, Redundancy, Training and Development Funds.

Based on an announcement issued on 2/1/2025 by the Social Insurance Services Department, the maximum amount of insurable earnings for 2025 has been revised upwards from the previous year to €1.281 per week, €5.551 per month and €66.612 per annum.

It is noted that contributions to the Social Cohesion Fund are calculated on actual earnings, not subject to the above caps.

Please refer to the below summary table for the applicable contribution rates which are payable by employers and employees for 2025

Social insurance contribution rates for 2025

Fund

Employer

Employee

Social Insurance

8,8%

8,8%

C

Redundancy

1,2%

-

C

Training and Development

0,5%

-

C

Social Cohesion

2,0%

-

N.C

Total

12,5%

8,8%


C=Cap at EUR 5.551 /month., N.C= No Cap

Social insurance contributions applicable to self-employed persons

The contribution of self-employed persons for 2025 will remain unchanged at 16,6% on insurable earnings.

Minimum insurable earnings by occupational category

The table which summarises the minimum applicable insurable earnings of self-employed persons for 2025 by occupational category, as issued by the Department of Social Insurance Services, can be accessed here.

Amounts of social insurance contributions due for 2025

The table issued by the Department of Social Insurance Services which summarises the amounts of contributions due for each quarter of 2025, based on the minimum weekly insurable earnings of self-employed persons, according to the table referenced in the above immediate section, can be accessed here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

KPMG In Cyprus
