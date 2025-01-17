Amendment To The Maximum Amount Of Insurable Earnings For 2025

The Department of Social Insurance Services lays down yearly the maximum amount of earnings used for the purpose of calculating the contributions to the Social Insurance, Redundancy, Training and Development Funds.

Based on an announcement issued on 2/1/2025 by the Social Insurance Services Department, the maximum amount of insurable earnings for 2025 has been revised upwards from the previous year to €1.281 per week, €5.551 per month and €66.612 per annum.

It is noted that contributions to the Social Cohesion Fund are calculated on actual earnings, not subject to the above caps.

Please refer to the below summary table for the applicable contribution rates which are payable by employers and employees for 2025