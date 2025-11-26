"Stalking" Will Be Expressly Punishable Under The Swiss Criminal Code As Of 1 January 2026

On 19 November 2025, the Swiss Federal Council decided that a new criminal law provision on stalking will enter into force on 1 January 2026.

Founded in 1907, Borel & Barbey is one of Switzerland's leading law Firms. With nearly 60 legal experts, the Firm offers comprehensive services across all areas of law to a demanding clientele of corporate and private clients, both in Switzerland and globally.

Article Insights

Borel & Barbey are most popular: within Criminal Law, Corporate/Commercial Law and Employment and HR topic(s)

in Switzerland

with readers working within the Banking & Credit and Metals & Mining industries

On 19 November 2025, the Swiss Federal Council decided that a new criminal law provision on stalking will enter into force on 1 January 2026.

Cases of “stalking” are increasingly common nowadays, particularly through social media.

Currently, “stalking” is not addressed by a specific provision of the Swiss Criminal Code. To prosecute such behaviours, authorities must rely on scattered provisions of the Swiss Criminal Code (for example, coercion or the misuse of telecommunications), none of which expressly target “stalking”. As a result, the criminal remedies available to victims of “stalking” are limited.

Given the inadequacy of this situation, the Swiss Parliament voted to introduce a new provision into the Swiss Criminal Code expressly criminalizing “stalking”. The Swiss Federal Council decided that it would enter into force on 1 January 2026.

This new provision provides that perpetrators of “stalking” may be punished with a custodial sentence of up to three years or a monetary penalty.

This represents an important and necessary legislative step forward, strengthening the protection of “stalking” victims. However, victims will still be required to file a criminal complaint in order to initiate criminal proceedings.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.