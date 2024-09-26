ARTICLE
26 September 2024

ESG In Indonesia

S
SSEK Law Firm has contributed the Indonesia chapter to the 2024 ESG in APAC guide.
Indonesia Corporate/Commercial Law
Authors

The publication is designed to help businesses navigate the evolving ESG regulatory landscape across 16 jurisdictions in Asia Pacific.

It covers the latest developments in APAC on ESG reporting, transition planning, and greenwashing, including the extent the region is:

  • adopting the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) reporting standards;
  • introducing or enhancing requirements on independent assurance, carbon markets and carbon taxes, and climate transition plans;
  • cracking down on greenwashing.

ESG in APAC is an initiative of Slaughter and May, in collaboration with leading independent law firms in Asia Pacific.

Find 2024 ESG in APAC here:

