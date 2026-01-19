China And Czech Republic Extend PPH Pilot Program

The CNIPA and the Industrial Property Office of the Czech Republic have jointly decided to extend their PPH pilot program for three years from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2028.

The CNIPA and the Industrial Property Office of the Czech Republic have jointly decided to extend their PPH pilot program for three years from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2028. The requirements and procedures for submitting PPH requests to both offices remain unchanged.

PPH is a fast track linking patent examination duties of different countries or regions, allowing patent examination authorities to speed up patent examination by work sharing. Since the initiation of the first PPH pilot program in November 2011, the CNIPA has built PPH ties with 35 patent examination authorities covering 86 countries worldwide.

https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2025/12/30/art_1340_203388.html

