Papers, Please: Order 24, Rule 7A Brings Pre-Action And Non-Party Discovery To The Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands Grand Court has introduced Rule 7A, granting express powers for pre-action discovery and non-party discovery in civil proceedings. This procedural reform addresses significant gaps in the court's framework by providing a codified mechanism for obtaining documents before litigation commences and from non-parties during ongoing proceedings.

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This article on Cayman’s new discovery regime will be of interest to litigants, financial institutions, insolvency practitioners, dispute resolution counsel, and others involved in or contemplating civil proceedings (including cross-border litigation) in the Cayman Islands.

Key Takeaways

The Cayman Islands Grand Court now has express power to order pre-action discovery and non-party discovery under the new Rule 7A, effective 30 March 2026.

Rule 7A complements (but does not replace) Norwich Pharmacal and Bankers Trust relief.

English and Hong Kong case law will guide the Grand Court’s approach, in addition to local jurisprudence as it develops.

Introduction

On 30 March 2026, a significant procedural reform took effect in the Cayman Islands with the introduction of a new Rule 7A into Order 24 of the Grand Court Rules (“GCR”). This new rule addresses two notable gaps in the Grand Court’s procedural framework by introducing a codified mechanism for both pre-action discovery and interlocutory non-party discovery. This article examines the new rule and considers its practical implications in the Cayman Islands.

The Prior Position

Before Rule 7A, the GCR contained no procedural mechanism allowing a prospective plaintiff to compel disclosure of documents before commencing proceedings. Discovery obligations under Order 24 arose only at the close of pleadings, when each party was required to serve on the other a list of all relevant documents in its possession, custody, or power.

Similarly, there was no mechanism under the GCR for obtaining documentary discovery from a non-party during ongoing proceedings. Discovery from third parties remained available under the Norwich Pharmacal jurisdiction, which is an equitable remedy for obtaining information from third parties innocently mixed up in wrongdoing. However, this remedy operates under different principles and is narrower in scope. The only alternative was the subpoena duces tecum, which was returnable only at the start of trial, making it an unsatisfactory tool for efficient case management.

The New Rule: Key Provisions

Rule 7A is modelled on sections 33(2) and 34(2) of the English Senior Courts Act 1981, as applied in the Cayman Islands by section 11 of the Grand Court Act. Its key provisions fall under two heads.

Pre-Action Discovery (Rule 7A(1))

An application for disclosure of documents before commencing proceedings must be made by originating summons, with the person against whom the order is sought named as the defendant.

The supporting affidavit must explain the grounds on which the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent Grand Court proceedings. It must also specify or describe the documents sought. Further, it must show – if practicable, by reference to any pleading served or intended to be served in the proceedings – that the documents are relevant to an issue arising or likely to arise in those proceedings and that the respondent is likely to have or have had them in their possession, custody, or power.

Non-Party Discovery (Rule 7A(2))

Once proceedings have been commenced, a party may apply by summons for an order requiring disclosure from a person who is not a party to those proceedings.

The summons must be served personally on the non-party and on every other party to the proceedings (other than the applicant). The applicant must specify or describe the documents, demonstrate their relevance, and show that the non-party is likely to have or have had them in their possession, custody, or power.

Safeguards and Conditions

Rule 7A incorporates important protections for respondents. The court may make any order conditional upon the applicant providing security for the respondent’s costs, or on such other terms as the court thinks just.

Any order must require the respondent to file an affidavit stating whether the specified documents are or have been in their possession, custody, or power and, if not, when they parted with them and what has become of them.

Importantly, no person can be compelled to produce documents that they could not be compelled to produce if proceedings had already commenced (in the case of pre-action discovery) or if they had been served with a subpoena duces tecum to produce the documents at trial (in the case of non-party discovery). This preserves claims of privilege and other protections from production.

Guidance from English and Hong Kong Authorities

The Cayman Islands Judiciary noted that Rule 7A has “a long pedigree in England and Hong Kong” and that Cayman Islands attorneys may find it useful to draw guidance from those jurisdictions until a body of local law develops. Given the close historical relationship between the GCR and the former English Rules of the Supreme Court, and the well-established principle that English authorities are persuasive in the Cayman Islands where no binding local precedent exists, a substantial body of English and Hong Kong case law is likely to prove influential as the Grand Court develops its approach.

In England, the statutory power to order pre-action disclosure derives from section 33(2) of the Senior Courts Act 1981, with the procedural framework set out in CPR 31.16. The corresponding power for non-party disclosure derives from section 34(2) of the Senior Courts Act 1981, codified in CPR 31.17. The English provisions operate within the CPR framework, which differs in material respects from the GCR. Nevertheless, the underlying statutory foundation is the same as that now applied in the Cayman Islands, and the principles articulated in English case law are therefore directly relevant.

Relationship to Norwich Pharmacal and Bankers Trust Relief

Rule 7A does not displace the existing Norwich Pharmacal and Bankers Trust remedies. Rather, it broadens the menu of options available to practitioners. Norwich Pharmacal relief remains the appropriate route where the objective is to identify wrongdoers or obtain information (not merely documents) from third parties involved in wrongdoing. Bankers Trust orders remain a key tool for tracing misappropriated assets through financial institutions.

Rule 7A adds a codified, streamlined procedural route for obtaining targeted documentary disclosure from likely parties (pre-action) or non-parties (post-commencement). It is likely to be of particular value in the following scenarios:

Assessing the merits of a potential claim before committing to full litigation;

Obtaining documents from banks, administrators, auditors, or professional service providers during ongoing proceedings.

Conclusion

The introduction of Order 24, Rule 7A marks a welcome and significant modernisation of the Grand Court’s procedural powers. The new rule addresses the two gaps that previously constrained the court’s discovery toolkit: the absence of pre-action discovery and the lack of interlocutory non-party discovery. In doing so, it equips the Grand Court with procedural tools that have long proved their worth in England and Hong Kong. For practitioners, it offers a faster, clearer, and more accessible route to obtaining relevant documents so that strategic decisions can be made on a properly informed basis. The rule is consistent with the “cards on the table” approach to litigation and supports the overriding objective of dealing with cases expeditiously and economically.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.