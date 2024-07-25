STEP Cayman 2024 – Our Key Takeaways

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Our key insights from the 2024 STEP Cayman conference

The conference focused on wealth structuring for the modern family

Key discussion topics included undue influence, AI and foundation companies

Lawyers from our Cayman Private Capital & Trusts (PCT) and Insolvency & Dispute Resolution (IDR) practice groups recently attended the STEP Cayman Islands 2024 conference, which was co-chaired by our partner Lucy Diggle.

Senior counsel Daisy Boulter also spoke on 'Resolving issues caused by problematic trusts and structural vulnerabilities with the assistance of the court' and associate Thea Maitland discussed 'Understanding Cayman Islands Trusts'.

Our PCT and IDR attendees have identified their key takeaways from the conference on the latest activity in the trusts in litigation space.

