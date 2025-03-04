ARTICLE
4 March 2025

Appealing Briefs – Episode 16: Binance (Podcast)

When will a court decline to enforce an arbitration clause in a standard form "click" contract?
When will a court decline to enforce an arbitration clause in a standard form "click" contract? On this episode of Appealing Briefs, host Adam Goldenberg speaks with McCarthy Tétrault litigation partner Andrew Kalamut and litigation associate Meaza Damte about the Court of Appeal for Ontario's decision in Lochan v. Binance and its implications for companies and consumers.

Hosted by partner Adam Goldenberg, Appealing Briefs keeps listeners updated on recent decisions from Canada's courts of appeal. Each episode provides key takeaways and implications for businesses and industry, with insights from Canada's leading lawyers and business advisors.

This podcast series qualifies for CPD credit under the mandatory education regimes in British Columbia and Ontario.

