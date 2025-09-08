ARTICLE
8 September 2025

Tragedy In Muskoka: Brampton Rider Killed In Single-Vehicle Motorcycle Crash

Boland Romaine LLP

Contributor

Boland Romaine LLP logo
Boland Romaine Personal Injury Lawyers is one of Ontario’s most respected injury firms with over 40 years of trial experience. Voted as one of the top 10 personal injury firms by Canadian Lawyer Magazine, Boland Romaine’s lawyers have represented the province’s most vulnerable injured victims in court and won.
Explore Firm Details
On September 1, 2025, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed that a 45-year-old man from Brampton died following a solo motorcycle...
Canada Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Darcy Romaine
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On September 1, 2025, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed that a 45-year-old man from Brampton died following a solo motorcycle crash on Windermere Road in Muskoka Lakes. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Darcy Romaine
Darcy Romaine
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More