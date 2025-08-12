Leashes, Liability, And The Law: Who's Responsible For Dog Attacks?

While dogs are often considered man's best friend, they can sometimes be a menace. I frequently handle cases where dogs have caused serious injuries, including bites, maulings, and other attacks. These incidents can also involve injuries from being knocked down, tripped by a leash, or clotheslined by a dog. Here is some essential information about dog-related cases.

Dog Owner's Liability Act

This legislation makes dog owners liable for damages resulting from their dog biting or attacking another person or domestic animal. Liability can extend to more than one owner, including dog walkers or sitters.

Importantly, the owner's liability does not depend on prior knowledge of the dog's propensity to bite or attack.

Insurance

Typically, a dog bite or attack is covered by the dog owner's homeowner's or renter's insurance policy. The victim's insurance policy does not cover these incidents; only the dog owner's policy responds.

Non-financial Remedies

As a personal injury lawyer, I focus on civil actions for damages. However, the Act also includes provisions for Provincial Offences Act proceedings, which can result in orders for the dog to be confined, restrained by a leash, or muzzled. In severe cases, the court may order the dog to be destroyed.

Scope of Damages

Dog bites often lead to claims for pain and suffering, including considerations for required surgeries, permanent scarring, and psychological trauma. Economic losses can also occur if the victim needs time off work to recover. Some injuries may require months of recovery, leading to significant time off work.

Owning a dog is a privilege that comes with serious responsibilities to ensure the dog does not harm anyone. If you have been bitten or attacked by a dog, seek legal advice to determine if you have grounds for a civil action for damages.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.