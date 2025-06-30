Brenda Agnew Featured On The Mobility Mindset Podcast

self

Marketing Director Brenda Agnew, was recently featured on the Trexo Robotics Podcast, The Mobility Mindset. Brenda shares her deeply personal journey navigating the healthcare and education systems after her son Maclain was diagnosed with severe Cerebral Palsy and profound hearing loss caused by Kernicterus — a rare but preventable brain injury resulting from untreated jaundice.

Brenda's advocacy has led to meaningful change for families with children who have disabilities and neurodiverse needs. Her story is one of resilience, empowerment, and community-building. This episode is a must-watch for parents, educators, and allies. You can also listen to the episode here.