ARTICLE
30 June 2025

Brenda Agnew Featured On The Mobility Mindset Podcast

GP
Gluckstein Lawyers

Contributor

Gluckstein Lawyers logo
Since 1962, we have helped clients move forward with dignity, respect and trusted experience. Celebrated as pioneers in our field; Gluckstein Lawyers is an award-winning industry leader in brain and spinal cord injuries, serious orthopedic injuries, birth injuries, and medical malpractice cases.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
Marketing Director Brenda Agnew, was recently featured on the Trexo Robotics Podcast, The Mobility Mindset.
Canada Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Brenda Agnew
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Marketing Director Brenda Agnew, was recently featured on the Trexo Robotics Podcast, The Mobility Mindset. Brenda shares her deeply personal journey navigating the healthcare and education systems after her son Maclain was diagnosed with severe Cerebral Palsy and profound hearing loss caused by Kernicterus — a rare but preventable brain injury resulting from untreated jaundice.

Brenda's advocacy has led to meaningful change for families with children who have disabilities and neurodiverse needs. Her story is one of resilience, empowerment, and community-building. This episode is a must-watch for parents, educators, and allies. You can also listen to the episode here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Brenda Agnew
Brenda Agnew
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More